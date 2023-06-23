Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$17.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.3%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PSMG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-2.8%
|30.2%
|87.14%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-12.5%
|31.6%
|61.74%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|2.07%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-8.0%
|5.9%
|0.36%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.7%
|6.1%
|60.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSMG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|2.96%
|2021
|9.7%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|5.02%
|2020
|3.4%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|24.73%
|2019
|5.1%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|1.45%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|0.75%
|PSMG
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSMG % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.8 M
|963 K
|126 B
|96.15%
|Number of Holdings
|19
|4
|7731
|68.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|92.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.25%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|29.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMG % Rank
|Stocks
|80.73%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|19.23%
|Bonds
|18.79%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|39.74%
|Cash
|0.37%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|91.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.11%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|83.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|83.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|83.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMG % Rank
|Technology
|15.86%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|79.49%
|Financial Services
|14.46%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|58.01%
|Industrials
|11.08%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|39.42%
|Healthcare
|10.25%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|88.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.10%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|71.79%
|Consumer Defense
|8.04%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|15.06%
|Energy
|7.74%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|17.63%
|Utilities
|7.43%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|8.33%
|Real Estate
|6.53%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|26.92%
|Communication Services
|5.14%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|86.54%
|Basic Materials
|4.36%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|46.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMG % Rank
|US
|61.28%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|25.96%
|Non US
|19.45%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|56.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMG % Rank
|Government
|55.79%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|6.41%
|Corporate
|31.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.96%
|Municipal
|7.33%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|4.81%
|Securitized
|3.23%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|70.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.15%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|47.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMG % Rank
|US
|18.61%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|23.72%
|Non US
|0.18%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|83.65%
|PSMG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|80.33%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|27.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|PSMG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PSMG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSMG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|398.00%
|36.27%
|PSMG
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSMG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.04%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|2.23%
|PSMG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PSMG
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSMG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.92%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|17.49%
|PSMG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Blank
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
