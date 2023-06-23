The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it invests its assets primarily in other ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”), rather than in securities of individual companies. Under normal circumstances, most of those Underlying ETFs will be ETFs that are advised by the Fund’s adviser or one of its affiliates (the “Invesco ETFs”). However, at times the Fund also may invest a portion of its assets in Underlying ETFs that are advised by unaffiliated advisers. The Fund and the Invesco ETFs are part of the same group of investment companies.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets using a growth investment style that seeks to maximize the benefits of diversification, which focuses on investing a greater portion of the Fund’s assets in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities (“Equity

ETFs”), but also provides some exposure to Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities (“Fixed Income ETFs”). Specifically, the Fund’s target allocation is to invest approximately 65%-95% of its total assets in Equity ETFs and approximately 5%-35% of its total assets in Fixed Income ETFs. Approximately 15%-35% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in foreign equity and foreign fixed income securities, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent those securities. Some of those Underlying ETFs’ investments are in emerging markets.

The Fund’s sub-adviser uses the following investment process to construct the Fund’s portfolio: (1) a strategic allocation across broad asset classes (i.e., equities and fixed income securities) and particular investment factors within those classes (e.g., for fixed income securities, exposure to domestic, international, corporate, government, high-yield and investment grade bonds; for equity securities, exposure to domestic and international stocks); (2) selection of Underlying ETFs that best represent those broad asset classes and factor exposures, based on comprehensive quantitative and qualitative criteria (such as management experience and structure, investment process, performance and risk metrics); (3) determination by the Fund’s sub-adviser of target weightings in each Underlying ETF in a manner that seeks to manage the amount of active risk contributed by each Underlying ETF; and (4) ongoing monitoring of the Fund’s performance and risk. The Fund typically holds a limited number of securities (generally 10-20).