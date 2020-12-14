Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$11.4 M
0.00%
-
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$11.4 M
0.00%
-
|Period
|PSM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.9%
|18.2%
|26.44%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-46.1%
|52.2%
|63.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.0%
|170.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.6%
|81.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.2%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PSM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.6%
|25.3%
|29.09%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.4%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.4%
|18.0%
|N/A
|Period
|PSM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.9%
|18.2%
|26.44%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-46.1%
|57.7%
|59.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.0%
|170.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.6%
|81.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PSM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.6%
|25.3%
|29.09%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.4%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.4%
|19.0%
|N/A
|PSM
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSM % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.4 M
|481 K
|145 B
|91.82%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|2445
|5.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|98.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.8%
|100.0%
|94.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|27.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|70.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|69.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|70.37%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|72.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.82%
|69.68%
|PSM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|8.45%
|90.57%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.67%
|13.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|PSM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PSM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|82.07%
|PSM
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|79.21%
|PSM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PSM
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|1.66%
|PSM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 23, 2019
1.44
1.4%
Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 2020
0.83
0.8%
Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.36
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...