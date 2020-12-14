Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor ETF

ETF
PSM
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor ETF

PSM | ETF

-

$11.4 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PSM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Schwarte

Fund Description

PSM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.2% 26.44%
1 Yr N/A -46.1% 52.2% 63.42%
3 Yr N/A* -22.0% 170.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 81.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.2% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.6% 25.3% 29.09%
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.2% 26.44%
1 Yr N/A -46.1% 57.7% 59.43%
3 Yr N/A* -22.0% 170.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 81.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.6% 25.3% 29.09%
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

PSM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSM Category Low Category High PSM % Rank
Net Assets 11.4 M 481 K 145 B 91.82%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 2445 5.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 3.49 K 10.8 B 98.61%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 100.0% 94.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zoom Video Communications Inc 1.24%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSM % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 0.00% 100.57% 27.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 70.83%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 69.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 70.37%
Cash 		0.00% -2.51% 100.00% 72.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 69.68%

PSM - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 8.45% 90.57%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.67% 13.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 82.07%

PSM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSM Category Low Category High PSM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 79.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSM Category Low Category High PSM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% 1.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Schwarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2019

1.44

1.4%

Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.

Aaron Siebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 2020

0.83

0.8%

Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

