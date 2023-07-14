Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

ETF
PSJ
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$112.324 -0.82 -0.73%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PSJ | ETF

$112.32

$193 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.1%

1 yr return

22.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

Net Assets

$193 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$113.1
$87.96
$113.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 176.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PSJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -23.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Dynamic Software ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jun 23, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    2360000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

4.) Principal Investment Strategy Change. The Fund’s principal investment strategy will be to generally invest at least 90% of its total assets in the components of the New Underlying Index.
Please Retain This Supplement For Future Reference.
Read More

PSJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.1% -29.2% 74.8% 80.69%
1 Yr 22.0% -39.8% 67.6% 49.79%
3 Yr 0.8%* -40.6% 28.5% 50.00%
5 Yr 8.5%* -30.5% 25.6% 33.18%
10 Yr 14.4%* -15.0% 24.7% 19.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -73.9% 35.7% 7.56%
2021 -6.1% -25.6% 45.1% 83.04%
2020 15.6% 1.8% 60.0% 25.00%
2019 7.8% -15.0% 13.7% 43.35%
2018 3.1% -12.8% 31.5% 1.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -23.5% -54.1% 74.8% 82.83%
1 Yr -34.6% -62.3% 67.6% 94.02%
3 Yr 4.3%* -40.6% 36.7% 44.86%
5 Yr 13.0%* -30.5% 29.2% 20.73%
10 Yr 15.3%* -15.0% 25.4% 27.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -73.9% 35.7% 7.56%
2021 -6.1% -25.6% 45.1% 83.04%
2020 15.6% 1.8% 60.0% 25.00%
2019 7.8% -15.0% 13.7% 43.35%
2018 3.1% -12.8% 31.5% 1.08%

PSJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSJ Category Low Category High PSJ % Rank
Net Assets 193 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 69.23%
Number of Holdings 29 10 397 94.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 65.68%
Weighting of Top 10 50.36% 7.6% 100.0% 47.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Private Prime Fund 8.09%
  2. Electronic Arts Inc. 5.67%
  3. Trade Desk, Inc. (The), Class A 5.66%
  4. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. 5.43%
  5. Fortinet, Inc. 5.27%
  6. Synopsys, Inc. 5.26%
  7. Activision Blizzard, Inc. 5.04%
  8. Paycom Software, Inc. 4.89%
  9. Roblox Corp., Class A 4.73%
  10. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. 3.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSJ % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 68.59% 100.53% 13.56%
Cash 		0.03% -0.53% 15.91% 86.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 88.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 86.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 88.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 88.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSJ % Rank
Technology 		70.73% 2.80% 100.00% 48.31%
Healthcare 		14.76% 0.00% 25.57% 6.36%
Communication Services 		14.51% 0.00% 97.05% 16.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 87.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 91.53%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 97.46%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 98.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 87.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 89.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 99.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 89.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSJ % Rank
US 		99.97% 19.45% 100.53% 1.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 80.40% 100.00%

PSJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.08% 3.60% 83.12%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.03% 1.95% 21.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PSJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 176.00% 0.69% 281.00% 96.74%

PSJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSJ Category Low Category High PSJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 2.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSJ Category Low Category High PSJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -2.30% 2.08% 40.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2007

15.01

15.0%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2014

7.76

7.8%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2020

1.76

1.8%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

