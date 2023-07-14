Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
24.1%
1 yr return
22.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
Net Assets
$193 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.4%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 176.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PSJ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.1%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|80.69%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|49.79%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|8.5%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|33.18%
|10 Yr
|14.4%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|19.67%
* Annualized
|2022
|-27.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|7.56%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|83.04%
|2020
|15.6%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|25.00%
|2019
|7.8%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|43.35%
|2018
|3.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|1.08%
|YTD
|-23.5%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|82.83%
|1 Yr
|-34.6%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|94.02%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|44.86%
|5 Yr
|13.0%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|20.73%
|10 Yr
|15.3%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|27.08%
* Annualized
|2022
|-27.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|7.56%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|83.04%
|2020
|15.6%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|25.00%
|2019
|7.8%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|43.35%
|2018
|3.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|1.08%
|Net Assets
|193 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|69.23%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|10
|397
|94.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|116 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|65.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.36%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|47.88%
|Stocks
|99.97%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|13.56%
|Cash
|0.03%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|86.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|88.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|86.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|88.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|88.56%
|Technology
|70.73%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|48.31%
|Healthcare
|14.76%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|6.36%
|Communication Services
|14.51%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|16.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|87.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|91.53%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|97.46%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|98.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|87.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|89.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|99.15%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|89.83%
|US
|99.97%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|1.69%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|100.00%
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|83.12%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|21.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|176.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|96.74%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|2.97%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|40.87%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.504
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.779
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 01, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Aug 30, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
