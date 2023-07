The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies in the utilities and communication services sectors, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS ® ”). The utilities companies are principally engaged in providing either energy, water, electric or natural gas utilities. These companies may include companies that generate and supply electricity, including electricity wholesalers; distribute natural gas to customers; provide water to customers, as well as deal with associated wastewater. The communication services sector includes companies that facilitate communication or offer related content and information through various types of media and is comprised of companies from the following industries: diversified telecommunications services; wireless telecommunication services; media; entertainment; and interactive media and services. The Underlying Index selects constituents from the S&P

SmallCap 600 ® Index, which reflects the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 26 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $205.04 million to $4.25 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).