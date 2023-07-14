Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.5%
1 yr return
24.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
18.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.5%
Net Assets
$340 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PSCT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.5%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|84.12%
|1 Yr
|24.7%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|42.06%
|3 Yr
|18.7%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|6.70%
|5 Yr
|11.5%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|19.35%
|10 Yr
|14.7%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|19.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSCT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|3.56%
|2021
|12.4%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|13.39%
|2020
|8.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|85.85%
|2019
|8.7%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|27.59%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|47.85%
|Period
|PSCT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-18.3%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|76.39%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|74.36%
|3 Yr
|18.4%*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|15.89%
|5 Yr
|11.5%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|26.94%
|10 Yr
|16.5%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|23.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSCT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|3.56%
|2021
|12.4%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|13.39%
|2020
|8.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|85.85%
|2019
|8.7%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|27.59%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|63.44%
|PSCT
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSCT % Rank
|Net Assets
|340 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|63.68%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|397
|47.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|130 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|64.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.11%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|87.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSCT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|10.17%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|86.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|45.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|50.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|43.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|44.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSCT % Rank
|Technology
|89.47%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|15.68%
|Communication Services
|5.64%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|69.49%
|Industrials
|4.89%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|17.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|42.37%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|57.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|71.61%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|83.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|42.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|48.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|90.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|47.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSCT % Rank
|US
|94.62%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|19.07%
|Non US
|5.37%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|73.73%
|PSCT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|96.97%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|4.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PSCT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PSCT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSCT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|20.42%
|PSCT
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSCT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|51.69%
|PSCT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PSCT
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSCT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.03%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|23.91%
|PSCT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2010
12.16
12.2%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2010
12.16
12.2%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
