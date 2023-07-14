The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies in the information technology sector, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS ® ”). These companies are principally engaged in the business of providing information technology-related products and services, including, but not limited to, developing and producing software; manufacturing communication equipment and products, and electronic equipment and instruments; providing commercial electronic data processing; and manufacturing semiconductors and related products. The Underlying Index selects constituents from the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index, which reflects the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 69 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $196.86 million to $4.56 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.