Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM ETF Trust - PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF

PQSV | Active ETF

-

$13.4 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

3.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$66.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PQSV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM ETF Trust - PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Prudential
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Edward Lithgow

Fund Description

PQSV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.3% 20.0% 53.07%
1 Yr N/A -49.3% 219.6% 29.10%
3 Yr N/A* -19.0% 110.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.9% 46.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.7% 25.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -57.8% 212.9% 70.64%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% 44.34%
2020 N/A -47.8% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.9% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 24.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.3% 20.0% 52.19%
1 Yr N/A -49.3% 219.6% 27.47%
3 Yr N/A* -19.0% 110.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 46.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 25.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQSV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -57.8% 212.9% 70.64%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% 44.34%
2020 N/A -47.8% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -25.6% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 24.5% N/A

PQSV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQSV Category Low Category High PQSV % Rank
Net Assets 13.4 M 805 K 47.3 B 94.23%
Number of Holdings 717 10 1551 6.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 468 K 340 K 2.82 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 3.50% 2.6% 95.7% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PGIM Institutional Money Market Fund 0.81%
  2. PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS 2 PRUDENTIAL INSTITUTIONA 0.00000000 0.76%
  3. FULCRUM THERAPEUTICS INC 0.00000000 0.56%
  4. KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC 0.00000000 0.21%
  5. RYERSON HOLDING CORP 0.00000000 0.20%
  6. TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP 0.00000000 0.20%
  7. CARDIFF ONCOLOGY INC 0.00000000 0.19%
  8. COSTAMARE INC 0.00000000 0.19%
  9. VERITIV CORP 0.00000000 0.19%
  10. PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES I 0.00000000 0.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQSV % Rank
Stocks 		89.32% 14.38% 100.19% 0.21%
Other 		10.48% -0.88% 5.25% 17.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 16.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 15.35%
Cash 		0.00% -52.43% 47.85% 99.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 16.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQSV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 14.62% 49.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.03% 75.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 20.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.65% 48.61% 60.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 2.93%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 40.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.42% 77.82%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 16.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.67% 34.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.62% 67.99%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 67.30% 78.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQSV % Rank
US 		89.32% 11.42% 100.16% 9.34%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 70.75%

PQSV - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.05% 2.66% 95.25%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 5.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

PQSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PQSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQSV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 252.00% 95.97%

PQSV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQSV Category Low Category High PQSV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.02% 37.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQSV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQSV Category Low Category High PQSV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.43% 4.13% 5.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQSV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PQSV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Lithgow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2018

2.88

2.9%

Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.

Stephen Courtney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2018

2.88

2.9%

Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.13 3.58

