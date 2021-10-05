Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$14.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
4.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PQLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|62.38%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|46.9%
|18.46%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PQLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|74.62%
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|31.73%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|PQLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|58.46%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|67.6%
|17.85%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PQLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|74.62%
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|31.73%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|PQLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQLC % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.9 M
|38 K
|1.21 T
|94.54%
|Number of Holdings
|280
|1
|4154
|27.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|630 K
|1.74 K
|270 B
|98.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.22%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|99.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQLC % Rank
|Stocks
|94.14%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|34.72%
|Other
|5.37%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|74.47%
|Cash
|0.49%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|63.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|74.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|72.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|73.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQLC % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|6.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|84.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|5.94%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|6.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|13.87%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|85.23%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|75.64%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|85.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|66.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|64.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|41.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQLC % Rank
|US
|94.14%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|18.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|78.49%
|PQLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|3.53%
|89.73%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|17.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PQLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PQLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|87.79%
|PQLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQLC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.56%
|85.39%
|PQLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PQLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQLC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|0.95%
|PQLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2019
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2018
2.96
3.0%
Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2018
2.96
3.0%
Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.12
|2.42
