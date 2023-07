The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, SPADE Indexes LLC (“SPADE Indexes” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains, and calculates the Underlying Index, which is composed of common stocks of companies that are systematically important to the defense sector and are involved with the development, manufacture, operation and support of U.S. defense, military, national/homeland security, and government space operations. These may include, for example, companies that provide the following products or services: military aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, helicopters, drones and remotely piloted vehicles, missiles and missile defense, command and control, secure communications, battlespace awareness, intelligence and reconnaissance, and space systems, as well as national/homeland security activities including border security, biometric screening systems, and military cybersecurity efforts.

The Index Provider identifies for inclusion in the Underlying Index common stocks of U.S. companies whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) or The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and

weights them according to a modified market capitalization-weighted methodology.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 55 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $241 million to $142.9 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).