The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the U.S.-listed equity securities of Innovative Companies (defined below). The Fund categorizes an “Innovative Company” as a company determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Plato’s Philosophy LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to be involved in the development of new products or services, technological advancements, consumer engagement, and/or disruptive approaches with respect to business growth that the Sub-Adviser expects to have a significant impact on the market or industry in which the company operates. Further, the Fund will invest in Innovative Companies that, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, also have more “pricing power” than their peers. The Sub-Adviser generally analyzes pricing power based on “price elasticity,” which is the ability to potentially increase prices for products and services without a corresponding drop in demand. In addition, the Fund may hold the securities of other ETFs, which could be passively-managed or actively-managed (“Targeted ETFs”) to seek to hedge (provide protection for the Fund’s portfolio) against particular market risks anticipated by the Sub-Adviser.

Fund Portfolio Overview:

Strategy Approach Range of Use in the Fund’s Portfolio Innovative Companies with Pricing Power Selection 70-100% Targeted ETF Selection (Macro-Hedging) 0-30%

Innovative Companies with Pricing Power Selection

The Sub-Adviser begins its analysis by screening an extremely large initial universe of U.S.-listed companies with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million.

Utilizing a proprietary screening methodology, the Sub-Adviser analyzes the initial universe of companies to identify Innovative Companies that the Sub-Adviser perceives as having greater pricing power versus their peers. The Sub-Adviser, using its own internal research and analysis, analyzes company self-reported data (e.g., press releases and regulatory filings) as well as third-party data, such as news articles and social media posts, to identify companies that are capitalizing on:

● pricing power, as exhibited by price elasticity (as described above);

● development of new products or services;

● consumer engagement, which refers to a company’s efforts to build relationships with individuals through personalized interactions on multiple channels (for example, traditional versus social channels), with the goal of gaining and retaining loyal customers. Successful consumer engagement accomplishes that goal by distinguishing a brand from those of its competitors. Further, if the customer engagement results in high customer retention (e.g., lower customer turnover), the company would likely have stronger pricing power than its competitors;

● technological advancements and innovation in the markets in which they operate; or

● physical or digital infrastructure designed to enable broader market use of new technologies (e.g., artificial intelligence systems) in the markets in which they operate.

In particular, the Sub-Adviser considers each candidate company’s track record of disrupting mature industries (e.g., electric vehicles) or operating within disruptive industries (e.g., social media, blockchain), and/or a company’s historical patterns of launching hardware or software products that are first-to-market. The Sub-Adviser favors companies that remain founder led, report spending more on research and development than their peers, and have a strong history of customer satisfaction.

Once the Sub-Adviser has identified a set of Innovative Companies with pricing power, the Sub-Adviser performs a bottoms-up analysis of each candidate. That is, the Sub-Adviser performs a company-by-company analysis of various financial factors such as price over earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG), revenue, and margin growth. The Sub-Adviser selects those Innovative Companies with, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, above average growth potential across the metrics considered for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. While the metrics considered are largely consistent, there may be industry-specific variability (e.g., margin and growth metrics typically vary by industry).

Targeted ETF Selection (Macro-Hedging)

During periods when the Sub-Adviser believes there is significant risk to the market as a whole or a particular section of the market, the Fund’s portfolio may hold up to 30% of its net assets in the securities of Targeted ETFs to provide a “macro-economic” hedge against the anticipated market risk. In those cases, the Fund will hold ETFs that the Sub-Adviser believes will most likely benefit from the anticipated market risk. The following types of market risks will generally trigger macro hedging:

● Geopolitical events (e.g., wars, pandemic) that cause a significant disruption to the price of oil.

● Federal Reserve monetary interest rate decisions that cause a significant price change to high-yield debt instruments.

● Extreme weather events (e.g., flooding, fires) that cause a significant disruption to one or more regions.

If the Sub-Adviser determines that a macro-economic event is occurring or is likely to occur, the Fund will invest in ETFs that, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, appear poised to benefit from the event. For example, a war may trigger high oil prices and, in turn, ETFs that are focused on the oil-production industry would likely benefit.

Additional Portfolio Attributes

The Fund’s investments may include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of between 25 and 60 securities.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers.