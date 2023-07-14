Home
Trending ETFs
The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF

ETF
PP
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$28.25 -0.16 -0.57%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF

PP | ETF

$28.25

$39 M

0.00%

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

66.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$39 M

Holdings in Top 10

87.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
$16.83
$28.25

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the U.S.-listed equity securities of Innovative Companies (defined below). The Fund categorizes an “Innovative Company” as a company determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Plato’s Philosophy LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to be involved in the development of new products or services, technological advancements, consumer engagement, and/or disruptive approaches with respect to business growth that the Sub-Adviser expects to have a significant impact on the market or industry in which the company operates. Further, the Fund will invest in Innovative Companies that, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, also have more “pricing power” than their peers. The Sub-Adviser generally analyzes pricing power based on “price elasticity,” which is the ability to potentially increase prices for products and services without a corresponding drop in demand. In addition, the Fund may hold the securities of other ETFs, which could be passively-managed or actively-managed (“Targeted ETFs”) to seek to hedge (provide protection for the Fund’s portfolio) against particular market risks anticipated by the Sub-Adviser.

Fund Portfolio Overview: 

Strategy Approach Range of Use in the Fund’s Portfolio
Innovative Companies with Pricing Power Selection 70-100%
Targeted ETF Selection (Macro-Hedging) 0-30%

Innovative Companies with Pricing Power Selection

The Sub-Adviser begins its analysis by screening an extremely large initial universe of U.S.-listed companies with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million.

Utilizing a proprietary screening methodology, the Sub-Adviser analyzes the initial universe of companies to identify Innovative Companies that the Sub-Adviser perceives as having greater pricing power versus their peers. The Sub-Adviser, using its own internal research and analysis, analyzes company self-reported data (e.g., press releases and regulatory filings) as well as third-party data, such as news articles and social media posts, to identify companies that are capitalizing on:

pricing power, as exhibited by price elasticity (as described above);
development of new products or services;
consumer engagement, which refers to a company’s efforts to build relationships with individuals through personalized interactions on multiple channels (for example, traditional versus social channels), with the goal of gaining and retaining loyal customers. Successful consumer engagement accomplishes that goal by distinguishing a brand from those of its competitors. Further, if the customer engagement results in high customer retention (e.g., lower customer turnover), the company would likely have stronger pricing power than its competitors;
technological advancements and innovation in the markets in which they operate; or
physical or digital infrastructure designed to enable broader market use of new technologies (e.g., artificial intelligence systems) in the markets in which they operate.

In particular, the Sub-Adviser considers each candidate company’s track record of disrupting mature industries (e.g., electric vehicles) or operating within disruptive industries (e.g., social media, blockchain), and/or a company’s historical patterns of launching hardware or software products that are first-to-market. The Sub-Adviser favors companies that remain founder led, report spending more on research and development than their peers, and have a strong history of customer satisfaction.

Once the Sub-Adviser has identified a set of Innovative Companies with pricing power, the Sub-Adviser performs a bottoms-up analysis of each candidate. That is, the Sub-Adviser performs a company-by-company analysis of various financial factors such as price over earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG), revenue, and margin growth. The Sub-Adviser selects those Innovative Companies with, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, above average growth potential across the metrics considered for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. While the metrics considered are largely consistent, there may be industry-specific variability (e.g., margin and growth metrics typically vary by industry).

Targeted ETF Selection (Macro-Hedging)

During periods when the Sub-Adviser believes there is significant risk to the market as a whole or a particular section of the market, the Fund’s portfolio may hold up to 30% of its net assets in the securities of Targeted ETFs to provide a “macro-economic” hedge against the anticipated market risk. In those cases, the Fund will hold ETFs that the Sub-Adviser believes will most likely benefit from the anticipated market risk. The following types of market risks will generally trigger macro hedging:

Geopolitical events (e.g., wars, pandemic) that cause a significant disruption to the price of oil.
Federal Reserve monetary interest rate decisions that cause a significant price change to high-yield debt instruments.
Extreme weather events (e.g., flooding, fires) that cause a significant disruption to one or more regions.

If the Sub-Adviser determines that a macro-economic event is occurring or is likely to occur, the Fund will invest in ETFs that, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, appear poised to benefit from the event. For example, a war may trigger high oil prices and, in turn, ETFs that are focused on the oil-production industry would likely benefit.

Additional Portfolio Attributes

The Fund’s investments may include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of between 25 and 60 securities.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers.

Read More

PP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 66.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

PP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PP Category Low Category High PP % Rank
Net Assets 39 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 16 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 14.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 87.69% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 25.28%
  2. Apple Inc 15.36%
  3. Enphase Energy Inc 10.27%
  4. Trade Desk Inc/The 7.36%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 5.62%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 5.59%
  7. Embraer SA 5.55%
  8. ASML Holding NV 4.97%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.78%
  10. Intel Corp 3.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PP % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.28% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PP % Rank
US 		99.84% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PP - Expenses

Operational Fees

PP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PP Category Low Category High PP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PP Category Low Category High PP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

