The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in Internet-related businesses that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American, Cboe BZX Exchange (“Cboe”) or The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

Companies in the Underlying Index include companies whose primary business includes Internet-related services including, but not limited to, Internet software, Internet search engines, web hosting, website design or Internet retail commerce as determined by the Consumer Technology Association (“CTA”). The Underlying Index may include common stocks, ordinary shares, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), shares of beneficial interest or limited partnership interests and tracking stocks.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 81 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $262.6 million to $1.9 trillion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the

securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).