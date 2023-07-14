Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
44.2%
1 yr return
35.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$584 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.7%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PNQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.2%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|25.32%
|1 Yr
|35.5%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|15.02%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|69.64%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|55.76%
|10 Yr
|12.1%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|26.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|PNQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.9%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|84.44%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|73.66%
|2020
|17.3%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|15.09%
|2019
|6.5%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|67.49%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|29.57%
|Period
|PNQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-38.7%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|97.42%
|1 Yr
|-44.6%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|97.86%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|52.80%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|56.48%
|10 Yr
|13.3%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|36.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|PNQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.9%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|84.44%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|73.66%
|2020
|17.3%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|15.09%
|2019
|6.5%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|67.49%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|50.54%
|PNQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNQI % Rank
|Net Assets
|584 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|53.85%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|10
|397
|25.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|347 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|49.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.74%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|11.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNQI % Rank
|Stocks
|99.98%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|11.86%
|Cash
|0.03%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|85.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|47.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|52.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|45.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|46.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNQI % Rank
|Communication Services
|35.99%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|2.54%
|Technology
|31.08%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|97.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|27.39%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|2.54%
|Financial Services
|3.90%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|50.42%
|Real Estate
|1.16%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|17.80%
|Healthcare
|0.31%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|46.19%
|Consumer Defense
|0.15%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|12.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|44.49%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|80.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|44.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|49.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNQI % Rank
|US
|84.15%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|63.56%
|Non US
|15.83%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|27.12%
|PNQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|80.09%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|29.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PNQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PNQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PNQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|55.19%
|PNQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNQI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|53.81%
|PNQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PNQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNQI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.54%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|57.39%
|PNQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2008
13.98
14.0%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
