|Period
|PLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|32.02%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|46.9%
|45.27%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|32.02%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|67.6%
|39.66%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLC % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.6 M
|38 K
|1.21 T
|96.68%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|4154
|43.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|1.74 K
|270 B
|96.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.8%
|100.0%
|51.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|23.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|80.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|81.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|79.65%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|75.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|80.05%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.56%
|89.09%
|PLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|1.82%
|PLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 23, 2019
1.44
1.4%
Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 2020
0.83
0.8%
Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.12
|2.42
