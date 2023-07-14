The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of companies which have experienced revenue growth and generate revenue from business lines active in modern platforms or digital marketplaces based upon several factors such as: (i) business model; (ii) customer or participant relationship; and (iii) revenue source. Eligible businesses include platform types such as the following: payment, social networking, social gaming, communication, content and development. A modern platform business is a multi-sided business model focused on creating value by facilitating interactions between two or more interdependent groups through technology. These businesses are positioned to benefit from the “network effect” in seeking to achieve revenue growth, which is the positive effect on the value of a good or service as the number of customers or participants increases.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria: (i) shares must be listed on a U.S. or European stock exchange (China-domiciled companies must list shares on a China domestic or Hong Kong stock exchange); (ii) revenue growth greater than or equal to 7% over the trailing three years; (iii) float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $2 billion as of the Index screening date; (iv) have an average daily dollar trading volume of at least $1,000,000 for each of the three months preceding the annual Index screening date; and (v) trade at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the six months preceding the annual Index screening date.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually. Securities are weighted in the Index by an average of their equal and market cap weights, with a maximum weight of 9% at the annual reconstitution. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment such that the weight of component securities within the Index with a lower trading volume are reduced, and the reduction in weight is reallocated pro rata among the other securities as of the annual Index screening date. In addition, non-U.S. constituents are capped at 12% and Chinese constituents are capped at 5% at the annual reconstitution.

WisdomTree Investments (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the communication services, consumer discretionary and information technology sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.