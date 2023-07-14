Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

ETF
PLAT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.8575 -0.2 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
PLAT (ETF)

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.8575 -0.2 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
PLAT (ETF)

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.8575 -0.2 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

PLAT | ETF

$33.86

$11.5 M

0.12%

$0.04

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.9%

1 yr return

22.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$11.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.1
$23.88
$34.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

PLAT | ETF

$33.86

$11.5 M

0.12%

$0.04

0.20%

PLAT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -33.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    365000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of companies which have experienced revenue growth and generate revenue from business lines active in modern platforms or digital marketplaces based upon several factors such as: (i) business model; (ii) customer or participant relationship; and (iii) revenue source. Eligible businesses include platform types such as the following: payment, social networking, social gaming, communication, content and development. A modern platform business is a multi-sided business model focused on creating value by facilitating interactions between two or more interdependent groups through technology. These businesses are positioned to benefit from the “network effect” in seeking to achieve revenue growth, which is the positive effect on the value of a good or service as the number of customers or participants increases. 
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria: (i) shares must be listed on a U.S. or European stock exchange (China-domiciled companies must list shares on a China domestic or Hong Kong stock exchange); (ii) revenue growth greater than or equal to 7% over the trailing three years; (iii) float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $2 billion as of the Index screening date; (iv) have an average daily dollar trading volume of at least $1,000,000 for each of the three months preceding the annual Index screening date; and (v) trade at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the six months preceding the annual Index screening date. 
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually. Securities are weighted in the Index by an average of their equal and market cap weights, with a maximum weight of 9% at the annual reconstitution. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment such that the weight of component securities within the Index with a lower trading volume are reduced, and the reduction in weight is reallocated pro rata among the other securities as of the annual Index screening date. In addition, non-U.S. constituents are capped at 12% and Chinese constituents are capped at 5% at the annual reconstitution. 
WisdomTree Investments (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the communication services, consumer discretionary and information technology sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

PLAT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.9% -41.7% 65.2% 13.89%
1 Yr 22.4% -45.6% 77.3% 22.76%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 54.02%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 63.00%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 81.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.4% -85.9% 81.6% 88.55%
2021 0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 73.37%
2020 16.8% -13.0% 34.8% 5.90%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PLAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -33.8% -41.7% 65.2% 99.92%
1 Yr -36.2% -45.6% 77.3% 99.67%
3 Yr 6.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 15.78%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PLAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.4% -85.9% 81.6% 88.55%
2021 0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 73.37%
2020 16.8% -13.0% 34.8% 5.90%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

PLAT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PLAT Category Low Category High PLAT % Rank
Net Assets 11.5 M 189 K 222 B 97.29%
Number of Holdings 59 2 3509 55.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.22 M -1.37 M 104 B 97.36%
Weighting of Top 10 58.73% 11.4% 116.5% 6.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.32%
  3. Alphabet Inc 8.54%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 6.69%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc 5.01%
  6. Visa Inc 4.27%
  7. Mastercard Inc 3.20%
  8. Salesforce Inc 2.39%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 1.98%
  10. MercadoLibre Inc 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PLAT % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 6.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 99.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 97.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 99.34%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 97.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 98.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLAT % Rank
Technology 		38.07% 0.00% 65.70% 39.24%
Communication Services 		25.16% 0.00% 66.40% 0.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.70% 0.00% 62.57% 24.40%
Financial Services 		12.03% 0.00% 43.06% 28.03%
Healthcare 		2.10% 0.00% 39.76% 98.27%
Real Estate 		1.90% 0.00% 16.05% 31.99%
Consumer Defense 		1.32% 0.00% 25.50% 78.65%
Industrials 		0.71% 0.00% 30.65% 92.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 99.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 99.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 99.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PLAT % Rank
US 		91.98% 34.69% 100.00% 66.69%
Non US 		8.02% 0.00% 54.22% 18.63%

PLAT - Expenses

Operational Fees

PLAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 20.29% 96.81%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.50% 4.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PLAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PLAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PLAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 316.74% 70.15%

PLAT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PLAT Category Low Category High PLAT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 40.83% 12.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PLAT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PLAT Category Low Category High PLAT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.02% -6.13% 1.75% 24.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PLAT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PLAT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×