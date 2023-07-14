Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|PKB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.3%
|-14.4%
|36.3%
|2.63%
|1 Yr
|42.1%
|-7.9%
|42.1%
|2.63%
|3 Yr
|20.7%*
|1.4%
|30.0%
|5.26%
|5 Yr
|13.0%*
|-3.0%
|14.7%
|5.41%
|10 Yr
|11.2%*
|0.0%
|13.6%
|17.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|PKB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.9%
|-42.9%
|23.1%
|75.68%
|2021
|15.3%
|-4.9%
|15.6%
|8.11%
|2020
|7.6%
|-4.7%
|19.6%
|29.73%
|2019
|8.8%
|-16.5%
|9.0%
|5.71%
|2018
|-7.2%
|-7.2%
|14.3%
|100.00%
|Period
|PKB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-22.6%
|-22.6%
|31.7%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-18.6%
|-22.9%
|29.4%
|97.37%
|3 Yr
|14.6%*
|-2.2%
|31.8%
|13.16%
|5 Yr
|8.4%*
|-3.0%
|13.1%
|42.42%
|10 Yr
|13.0%*
|3.2%
|16.0%
|22.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|PKB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.9%
|-42.9%
|23.1%
|75.68%
|2021
|15.3%
|-4.9%
|15.6%
|8.11%
|2020
|7.6%
|-4.7%
|19.6%
|29.73%
|2019
|8.8%
|-16.6%
|9.0%
|5.71%
|2018
|-7.2%
|-7.2%
|14.3%
|100.00%
|PKB
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKB % Rank
|Net Assets
|234 M
|10.1 M
|14.5 B
|63.16%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|24
|375
|94.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.2 M
|2.57 M
|5.66 B
|71.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.36%
|14.2%
|74.8%
|42.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKB % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|96.71%
|100.00%
|36.84%
|Cash
|0.16%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|65.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.61%
|0.04%
|68.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKB % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|60.78%
|0.00%
|60.78%
|2.63%
|Industrials
|20.16%
|9.02%
|99.28%
|92.11%
|Basic Materials
|14.87%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|7.89%
|Utilities
|4.19%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|5.26%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.28%
|97.37%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|81.58%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.75%
|84.21%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.45%
|78.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.53%
|92.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.43%
|86.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|81.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PKB % Rank
|US
|99.84%
|31.25%
|99.96%
|18.42%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.66%
|97.37%
|PKB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.08%
|2.36%
|65.79%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|47.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PKB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PKB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PKB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|136.00%
|2.00%
|205.00%
|72.22%
|PKB
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.54%
|0.00%
|2.26%
|55.26%
|PKB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PKB
|Category Low
|Category High
|PKB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-1.16%
|1.35%
|60.53%
|PKB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.780
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.42
|24.18
|8.82
|3.5
