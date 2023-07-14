The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (“ICE Data” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of common stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. These companies are engaged principally in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports. These companies also may include manufacturers of building materials for home improvement and general construction projects and specialized machinery used for building and construction; companies that provide installation, maintenance or repair work; and land developers.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 30 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $836.7 million to $281.9 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the

securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).