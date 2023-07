The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that are based on the securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains, and calculates the Underlying Index, which is comprised of securities of global exchange-listed companies located in the United States, as well as developed and emerging markets throughout the world, that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 42 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $218 million to $193 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).