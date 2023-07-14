Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.5%
1 yr return
-28.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-21.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-23.6%
Net Assets
$9.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
70.2%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PILL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.5%
|-73.5%
|919.5%
|81.66%
|1 Yr
|-28.4%
|-66.0%
|748.2%
|96.43%
|3 Yr
|-21.4%*
|-55.7%
|80.5%
|94.51%
|5 Yr
|-23.6%*
|-61.9%
|32.7%
|95.60%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-34.4%
|42.6%
|75.97%
* Annualized
|PILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PILL % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.3 M
|800 K
|18.2 B
|79.29%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|6
|2041
|57.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.22 M
|765 K
|28.4 B
|75.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.19%
|12.6%
|139.5%
|28.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PILL % Rank
|Stocks
|52.16%
|-10.88%
|300.00%
|82.21%
|Cash
|47.84%
|-217.86%
|110.87%
|17.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.99%
|85.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-15.63%
|199.03%
|73.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|85.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.08%
|85.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PILL % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.17%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.86%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.89%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.86%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.27%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.06%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.46%
|92.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|94.15%
|92.06%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PILL % Rank
|US
|52.02%
|-30.65%
|298.07%
|73.62%
|Non US
|0.14%
|0.00%
|200.29%
|64.42%
|PILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.74%
|5.55%
|75.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|65.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|266.00%
|52.17%
|PILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PILL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.38%
|0.00%
|23.93%
|11.83%
|PILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|PILL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.39%
|-2.77%
|2.92%
|40.25%
|PILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2017
4.54
4.5%
Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2017
4.54
4.5%
Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.79
|28.9
|9.84
|8.67
