Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 0.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PIFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|94.69%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|2.88%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-7.2%
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|0.75%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|95.24%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|2.79%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-7.2%
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|0.66%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|101 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|84.59%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|1
|17234
|91.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.9 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|82.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.69%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|56.58%
|Bonds
|99.29%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|58.21%
|Cash
|0.71%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|41.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|32.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|36.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|12.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|45.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.29%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|57.07%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|36.68%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|97.46%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.04%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.13%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|5.62%
|US
|99.29%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|19.57%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|89.13%
|Expense Ratio
|0.46%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|66.33%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|76.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|31.31%
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|92.81%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|98.83%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.364
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.489
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Mr. Lockwood has been a portfolio manager for the Adviser since 2019 and is the Head of Fixed Income of Piton Investment Management (“Piton”). He has over twenty years’ experience managing fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Piton in 2018, Mr.Lockwood was a senior portfolio manager and the team leader of the fixed income division in the Private Bank Investment Management Group of HSBC. Prior to joining HSBC, he worked as a fixed income manager for Ramius Capital Group and DLJ/Credit Suisse Asset Management. Lockwood has also traded fixed income securities for Spear, Leads, & Kellogg and began his career in the institutional trading/sales division of National Westminster Bank, NA.
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Mr. Chan serves as Senior Vice President on the Investment team at Piton Investment Management, L.P. Prior to joining Piton, Mr. Chan worked at HSBC Private Bank as a Vice President and Senior Trader in the Investment Management Group. He joined HSBC in 2005, where he worked closely with the Fixed Income team to grow, maintain and create portfolio mandates. He managed the tactical cash portfolios in accordance with specific guidelines. Along with the Investment Management Group, he helped oversee five Fixed Income and Equity strategies. He has over a decade of trading experience in Fixed Income and Equity markets. Prior to joining HSBC, he worked as a trade specialist at Brown Brothers Harriman and Co.’s Investment Management team. Ralph graduated cum laude from the Zicklin School of Business with a B.B.A. in Finance and Investments.
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
