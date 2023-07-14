The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund principally invests in U.S.-dollar denominated, investment-grade securities and seeks to typically maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of zero to ten years. The Fund may invest in instruments with a range of maturities, including short-, medium- or long-term maturities.

The Fund seeks to typically maintain an average portfolio duration of three to five years. Duration is the weighted-average time in years for an investor to recoup the cost of an investment from the cash flows associated with a bond or portfolio of bonds. It can be used as a measure of price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates with a lower duration indicating less sensitivity to interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a three-year duration would be expected to drop by approximately 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates.

Piton Investment Management, L.P. (“Piton” or the “Sub-Adviser”) selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio based on its analysis of how an instrument contributes to the Fund’s overall credit, liquidity, duration, and interest rate risks. The Sub-Adviser will generally select instruments from issuers with at least $1 billion in outstanding debt issuances.

Piton’s approach to identifying attractive securities for the Fund includes a top-down macroeconomic investment thesis and bottom-up security analysis to drive investment decisions. The firm’s investment thesis is generally derived from consideration of core macroeconomic factors such as economic data and trends, monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policy measures, market valuations and volatility, inflation, supply and demand, and intangible elements that Piton believes may influence markets. Piton’s portfolio management team then combines its assessment of the above information into the team’s outlook for interest rates, sector strengths or weaknesses, and liquidity, along with external research to set the current thesis. The combined analysis determines the overall risk profile for the Fund, including its targeted duration range, relative asset allocation decisions, and credit exposure. This investment thesis is typically revisited weekly as part of the ongoing management of the Fund.

Once the Fund’s investment thesis is identified, Piton’s portfolio management team conducts an analysis of individual securities or issuers to screen to identify appropriate investment opportunities at the individual security level. The investment team narrows the list of potential investments based on a variety of screens, including forward-looking assessments of a security’s contribution to the Fund’s duration and sector allocation.

The Fund may invest in a variety of fixed income instruments with a fixed or floating (variable) interest rate. The Fund’s investments may include investment-grade U.S. corporate and government debt obligations (including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities), as well as mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund’s investments may also include cash and cash equivalents, money market mutual funds, taxable or tax-exempt municipal securities, and shares of other ETFs that principally invest in debt securities.

“Investment-grade” debt securities are those rated “Baa3” or “BBB-” or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or S&P Global Ratings (S&P), each of which is a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization. The Fund may also invest in unrated securities, in which case the Sub-Adviser may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. The Fund will generally limit its investment in securities issued by a single issuer to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.