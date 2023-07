The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components that comprise the Underlying Index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) constructs the Underlying Index, which is composed of investment grade corporate bonds issued by foreign issuers and denominated in the following currencies of Group of Ten (“G10”) countries, excluding the U.S. Dollar (USD): Australian Dollar (AUD), British Pound (GBP), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Norwegian Krone (NOK), Swedish Krona (SEK) and Swiss Franc (SFR).

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 676 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $82.06 million to $8.12 billion.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.

Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers