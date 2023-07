The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Research Affiliates, LLC (“RA” or the “Index Provider”) or its agent compiles and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds that are SEC-registered securities, Rule 144A securities under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”), or Section 3(a)(2) securities under the Securities Act with registration rights (issued after July 31, 2013) and whose issuers are public companies domiciled in the United States. The Underlying Index selects and weights securities based on the Fundamental Index ® approach developed by RA that uses four fundamental factors of company size: book value of assets, gross sales, gross dividends and cash flow. Only non-convertible, non-exchangeable, non-zero, fixed coupon high-yield corporate bonds qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 155 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $876 million to $189 billion.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.