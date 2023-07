The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (“ICE Data” or the “Index Provider”) selects securities for the Underlying Index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the fixed rate U.S. dollar-denominated preferred securities market. The Underlying Index includes both traditional and other preferred securities. Unlisted preferred securities are excluded from the Underlying Index, but unlisted senior or subordinated debt-like securities are eligible for inclusion. The Underlying Index may include Rule 144A securities. As of October 31, 2022, Rule 144A securities represent less than 1% of the Underlying Index. Securities are selected for the Underlying Index using a rules-based methodology. Qualifying securities must be rated at least B3 (based on an average of ratings by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”)) and must have an investment grade country risk profile (based on an average of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch foreign currency long-term sovereign debt ratings).

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 286 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.