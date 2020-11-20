Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
$85.92
-0.19%
$23.82 B
4.90%
$4.22
-2.30%
0.49%
$107.10
-0.16%
$12.02 B
5.29%
$5.67
-2.23%
0.40%
$44.82
-0.18%
$4.92 B
5.20%
$2.34
-3.47%
0.30%
$26.48
-0.19%
$3.31 B
5.48%
$1.45
-1.71%
0.40%
The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. and foreign short-term, non-investment grade bonds that comprise the index. The index provider selects such bonds issued by corporations, as well as sovereign, sub-sovereign or quasi-government entities, from a universe of eligible securities that: are denominated in USD; are rated below investment grade; have not been marked as defaulted by any rating agency; have 3 years or less to maturity; have a minimum amount outstanding of $250 million; and have a fixed coupon.
|Period
|PGHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.6%
|-50.1%
|385.8%
|76.40%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-54.3%
|9.9%
|78.12%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-21.8%
|8.3%
|88.99%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-0.9%
|9.0%
|85.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.7%
|9.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|0.4%
|-10.3%
|226.1%
|96.97%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-18.4%
|-0.2%
|6.39%
|2017
|-2.5%
|-9.5%
|18.8%
|97.83%
|2016
|6.6%
|-9.1%
|28.6%
|68.33%
|2015
|-1.6%
|-34.3%
|3.5%
|2.31%
|Period
|PGHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.6%
|-50.1%
|385.8%
|76.40%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-54.3%
|9.9%
|64.72%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-21.8%
|8.3%
|81.88%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-1.1%
|9.0%
|80.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.7%
|9.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|0.4%
|-8.1%
|23.9%
|97.12%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-18.4%
|1.3%
|21.77%
|2017
|-2.5%
|-8.5%
|18.8%
|98.83%
|2016
|6.6%
|-9.1%
|39.0%
|75.27%
|2015
|-1.6%
|-32.4%
|3.5%
|8.29%
|PGHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|196 M
|3.33 M
|27.6 B
|65.21%
|Number of Holdings
|473
|1
|2037
|28.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.4 M
|-492 M
|2.87 B
|75.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.93%
|3.4%
|100.0%
|83.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHY % Rank
|Bonds
|87.39%
|0.00%
|140.54%
|92.13%
|Cash
|12.28%
|-40.67%
|100.00%
|3.26%
|Stocks
|0.33%
|-28.46%
|28.23%
|37.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|19.96%
|73.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.97%
|66.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.78%
|58.14%
|61.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHY % Rank
|Energy
|92.42%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.51%
|56.82%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.47%
|56.15%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.53%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.82%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.26%
|47.43%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHY % Rank
|US
|0.33%
|-28.07%
|19.67%
|37.45%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.39%
|13.32%
|55.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHY % Rank
|Corporate
|75.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.53%
|Government
|12.82%
|0.00%
|74.11%
|4.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.96%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|52.45%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|66.30%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.25%
|46.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGHY % Rank
|Non US
|53.67%
|-27.40%
|96.73%
|0.95%
|US
|33.72%
|0.00%
|127.79%
|97.96%
|PGHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.04%
|20.17%
|96.81%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|8.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PGHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PGHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|1.00%
|349.00%
|50.28%
|PGHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.10%
|0.00%
|6.34%
|0.68%
|PGHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PGHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.21%
|-0.81%
|10.03%
|48.62%
|PGHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.098
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.100
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.103
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.103
|May 29, 2020
|$0.100
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.103
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.101
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.102
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.105
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.105
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.103
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.103
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.101
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.098
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.097
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.097
|May 31, 2019
|$0.098
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.101
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.099
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.100
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.114
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.098
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.099
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.110
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.102
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.108
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.108
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.105
|May 31, 2018
|$0.109
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.107
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.100
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.099
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.092
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.103
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.102
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.102
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.102
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.107
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.111
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.110
|May 31, 2017
|$0.106
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.113
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.118
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.122
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.122
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.140
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.133
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.186
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.150
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.148
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.147
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.130
|May 31, 2016
|$0.125
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.100
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.092
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.090
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.090
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.091
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.091
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.084
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.084
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.094
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.090
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.085
|May 29, 2015
|$0.086
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.086
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.089
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.089
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.086
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.085
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.084
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.084
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.085
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.083
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.088
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.087
|May 30, 2014
|$0.088
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.087
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.090
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.089
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.077
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.084
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.094
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.099
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.099
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.099
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2013
7.37
7.4%
Gary Jones is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been one of the Portfolio Managers primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds since January 2012. Mr. Jones has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since December 2010. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager of Van Kampen Investments from 2007 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2013
7.37
7.4%
Richard Ose is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been employed by the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since 2011. Mr. Ose has been a Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since July 2011. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Mr. Ose was an equity and derivatives trader at Claymore Advisors from 2007 to 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2013
7.37
7.4%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2013
7.37
7.4%
Kernagis is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Kernagis has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2007. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Kernagis was a Portfolio Manager at Claymore Securities, Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Kernagis was a Senior Trader at Mid-States Corporate Federal Credit Union from 2004 to 2005 and a Vice President of Institutional Futures Sales at ABN Amro, Inc. from 1994 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
0.67
0.7%
Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.21
|6.49
|1.34
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...