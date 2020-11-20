Welcome to Dividend.com
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

etf
PGHY
Dividend policy
Increase
Price as of:
$21.99 +0.02 +0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
PGHY (ETF)

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Dividend policy
Increase
Price as of:
$21.99 +0.02 +0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
PGHY (ETF)
Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
Dividend policy
Increase
Price as of:
$21.99 +0.02 +0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond

PGHY - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return -3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 3.9%
  • Net Assets $196 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 7.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.97
$18.18
$23.00

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 57.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme High Yield Bond
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style High Yield Bond

Compare PGHY to Popular High Yield Bond Funds

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Vanguard High Yield Corporate Fund

Fund

$5.91

0.00%

$27.58 B

4.80%

$0.28

blocked
blocked
blocked

-0.84%

0.23%

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio

Fund

$7.65

0.00%

$25.49 B

5.30%

$0.41

blocked
blocked
blocked

-1.54%

0.60%

PGIM High Yield Fund

Fund

$5.43

0.00%

$20.11 B

5.82%

$0.32

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.69%

0.79%

American Funds American High-Income Trust®

Fund

$9.92

+0.10%

$16.76 B

5.73%

$0.57

blocked
blocked
blocked

-1.59%

0.72%

MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Fund

$5.51

0.00%

$11.92 B

4.90%

$0.27

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.48%

1.80%

Compare PGHY to Popular High Yield Bond ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG | ETF

$85.92

-0.19%

$23.82 B

4.90%

$4.22

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.30%

0.49%

SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

JNK | ETF

$107.10

-0.16%

$12.02 B

5.29%

$5.67

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.23%

0.40%

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYLB | ETF

$49.28

-0.20%

$6.55 B

5.39%

$2.66

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.16%

0.20%

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

SHYG | ETF

$44.82

-0.18%

$4.92 B

5.20%

$2.34

blocked
blocked
blocked

-3.47%

0.30%

SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

SJNK | ETF

$26.48

-0.19%

$3.31 B

5.48%

$1.45

blocked
blocked
blocked

-1.71%

0.40%

PGHY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jun 20, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    9100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Jones

Fund Description

The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. and foreign short-term, non-investment grade bonds that comprise the index. The index provider selects such bonds issued by corporations, as well as sovereign, sub-sovereign or quasi-government entities, from a universe of eligible securities that: are denominated in USD; are rated below investment grade; have not been marked as defaulted by any rating agency; have 3 years or less to maturity; have a minimum amount outstanding of $250 million; and have a fixed coupon.

PGHY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.6% -50.1% 385.8% 76.40%
1 Yr 0.0% -54.3% 9.9% 78.12%
3 Yr 1.6%* -21.8% 8.3% 88.99%
5 Yr 3.9%* -0.9% 9.0% 85.32%
10 Yr N/A* 0.7% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 0.4% -10.3% 226.1% 96.97%
2018 -4.8% -18.4% -0.2% 6.39%
2017 -2.5% -9.5% 18.8% 97.83%
2016 6.6% -9.1% 28.6% 68.33%
2015 -1.6% -34.3% 3.5% 2.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.6% -50.1% 385.8% 76.40%
1 Yr 0.0% -54.3% 9.9% 64.72%
3 Yr 1.6%* -21.8% 8.3% 81.88%
5 Yr 3.9%* -1.1% 9.0% 80.22%
10 Yr N/A* 0.7% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 0.4% -8.1% 23.9% 97.12%
2018 -4.8% -18.4% 1.3% 21.77%
2017 -2.5% -8.5% 18.8% 98.83%
2016 6.6% -9.1% 39.0% 75.27%
2015 -1.6% -32.4% 3.5% 8.29%

PGHY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGHY Category Low Category High PGHY % Rank
Net Assets 196 M 3.33 M 27.6 B 65.21%
Number of Holdings 473 1 2037 28.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.4 M -492 M 2.87 B 75.71%
Weighting of Top 10 7.93% 3.4% 100.0% 83.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Greenland Global Investment Ltd. 5.25% 0.52%
  2. CBOM Finance p.l.c. 5.88% 0.48%
  3. Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. 4.75% 0.47%
  4. Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi 4.25% 0.46%
  5. Eskom Holdings SOC Limited 5.75% 0.46%
  6. Alfa Bond Issuance Plc 7.75% 0.43%
  7. Scenery Journey Ltd 11% 0.42%
  8. Fortune Star (BVI) Limited 5.38% 0.41%
  9. Easy Tactic Limited 8.75% 0.41%
  10. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka 6.25% 0.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHY % Rank
Bonds 		87.39% 0.00% 140.54% 92.13%
Cash 		12.28% -40.67% 100.00% 3.26%
Stocks 		0.33% -28.46% 28.23% 37.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 19.96% 73.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.97% 66.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.78% 58.14% 61.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHY % Rank
Energy 		92.42% 0.00% 100.00% 22.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.58% 0.00% 100.00% 25.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.51% 56.82%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 46.47% 56.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.53%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 59.51%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.82%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 52.26% 47.43%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHY % Rank
US 		0.33% -28.07% 19.67% 37.45%
Non US 		0.00% -0.39% 13.32% 55.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHY % Rank
Corporate 		75.22% 0.00% 100.00% 92.53%
Government 		12.82% 0.00% 74.11% 4.08%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.96% 0.00% 100.00% 4.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 51.02% 52.45%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 95.38% 66.30%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 16.25% 46.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGHY % Rank
Non US 		53.67% -27.40% 96.73% 0.95%
US 		33.72% 0.00% 127.79% 97.96%

PGHY - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.04% 20.17% 96.81%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.84% 8.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PGHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

PGHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 1.00% 349.00% 50.28%

PGHY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGHY Category Low Category High PGHY % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.10% 0.00% 6.34% 0.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGHY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGHY Category Low Category High PGHY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.21% -0.81% 10.03% 48.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGHY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

PGHY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2013

7.37

7.4%

Gary Jones is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been one of the Portfolio Managers primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds since January 2012. Mr. Jones has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since December 2010. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager of Van Kampen Investments from 2007 to 2009.

Richard Ose

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2013

7.37

7.4%

Richard Ose is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been employed by the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since 2011. Mr. Ose has been a Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since July 2011. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Mr. Ose was an equity and derivatives trader at Claymore Advisors from 2007 to 2011.

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2013

7.37

7.4%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Jeffrey Kernagis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2013

7.37

7.4%

Kernagis is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Kernagis has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2007. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Kernagis was a Portfolio Manager at Claymore Securities, Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Kernagis was a Senior Trader at Mid-States Corporate Federal Credit Union from 2004 to 2005 and a Vice President of Institutional Futures Sales at ABN Amro, Inc. from 1994 to 2003.

Greg Meisenger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

0.67

0.7%

Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.21 6.49 1.34

