The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Preferred Securities Index is comprised of U.S. exchange-listed hybrid debt, preferred stock and convertible preferred stock issued by non-financial corporations (collectively, "Preferred Securities"). Hybrid debt securities are securities that have characteristics of both equity securities and debt securities. Hybrid securities usually pay interest or dividends and, in the event of an issuer's bankruptcy or default, holders of hybrid securities typically have claims that are senior to holders of the issuer's equity securities but subordinate to holders of the issuer's debt securities.

Preferred Securities generally pay fixed or variable rate distributions to preferred shareholders and such shareholders have preference over common shareholders in the payment of distributions and in the event of a liquidation of the issuer’s assets, but

are junior to most other forms of debt, including senior and subordinated debt. Preferred Securities may be subject to redemption or call provisions and may include those issued by small- and medium-capitalization companies. As of June 30, 2022, the Preferred Securities Index included 127 U.S.-listed securities of 68 issuers. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Preferred Securities Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Preferred Securities Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Preferred Securities Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Preferred Securities Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Preferred Securities Index.