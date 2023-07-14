Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Active ETF
PFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
primary theme
N/A
PFIX (ETF)

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
primary theme
N/A
PFIX (ETF)

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

PFIX | Active ETF

$64.39

$227 M

1.86%

$1.20

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.4%

1 yr return

21.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$227 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.4
$47.98
$87.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

PFIX | Active ETF

$64.39

$227 M

1.86%

$1.20

0.50%

PFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Berns

Fund Description

The disclosures under the “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY INTEREST RATE HEDGE ETF” on page 26 in the Fund’s Prospectus are replaced in their entirety with the following:

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets approximately equally between:

interest rate related derivatives and
interest income producing debt instruments.

The adviser seeks to achieve the interest rate hedging aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing in swaptions, interest rate options, and Treasury futures. A swaption is an option to enter into a swap contract. These derivatives are selected to protect against rising long-term interest rates on high-quality instruments such as U.S. government securities and high-quality corporate debt. To select a derivative that it believes will produce the most effective interest rate hedge, the adviser assesses the interaction of maturity, strike price, reference interest rate, the risk-free rate, and volatility on the price of swaptions and interest rate options. This selection process is also intended to generate gains when interest rate volatility increases. The adviser rebalances derivative exposure after extreme rate movements or after the passage of time has significantly changed the rate sensitivity of a derivative.

The adviser seeks to achieve the income aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, and investment grade bonds. TIPS are securities whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk. The Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity.

Generally, the Fund’s strategy may be appropriate for investors who are seeking to hedge against rising interest rates. The Fund’s strategy may also be appropriate to help hedge real estate securities portfolios, as rising interest rates have historically led to sell-offs in real estate’ and growth equities, that are often negatively correlated with rising interest rates.

The disclosures in the “Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 104 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets approximately equally between:

interest rate related derivatives and
interest income producing debt instruments.

The adviser seeks to achieve the interest rate hedging aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing in swaptions, interest rate options, and Treasury futures. A swaption is an option to enter into a swap contract. These derivatives are selected to protect against rising long-term interest rates on high-quality instruments such as U.S. government securities and high-quality corporate debt. To select a derivative that it believes will produce the most effective interest rate hedge, the adviser assesses the interaction of maturity, strike price, reference interest rate, the risk-free rate, and volatility on the price of swaptions and interest rate options. This selection process is also intended to generate gains when interest rate volatility increases. The adviser rebalances derivative exposure after extreme rate movements or after the passage of time has significantly changed the rate sensitivity of a derivative.

The adviser seeks to achieve the income aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, and investment grade bonds. TIPS are securities whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk. The Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity.

Generally, the Fund’s strategy may be appropriate for investors who are seeking to hedge against rising interest rates. The Fund’s strategy may also be appropriate to help hedge real estate securities portfolios, as rising interest rates have historically led to sell-offs in real estate’ and growth equities, that are often negatively correlated with rising interest rates.

SupplementToProspectusClosingTextBlock
Read More

PFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -13.3% 17.2% 0.47%
1 Yr 21.4% -41.6% 14.8% 0.47%
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.9% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 3.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.2% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 92.1% -52.3% 1.1% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -47.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -13.3% 51.2% 0.47%
1 Yr N/A -41.6% 14.8% 0.47%
3 Yr N/A* -29.9% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 3.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.2% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 92.1% -52.3% 1.1% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -47.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

PFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFIX Category Low Category High PFIX % Rank
Net Assets 227 M 8.02 M 61.7 B 79.07%
Number of Holdings 11 6 1306 99.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 376 M -122 M 35.7 B 73.95%
Weighting of Top 10 96.89% 9.2% 100.0% 14.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 48.16%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 37.49%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 9.58%
  4. SWOP IRS USD 3.95%
  5. SWOP IRS USD 2.16%
  6. SWOP IRS USD 1.91%
  7. SWOP IRS USD 1.23%
  8. IRS USD 0.00%
  9. SWOP IRS USD -0.17%
  10. SWOP IRS USD -0.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIX % Rank
Bonds 		63.45% -13.04% 150.30% 25.58%
Other 		32.17% -1.41% 40.08% 53.02%
Cash 		4.38% -50.72% 72.87% 73.95%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 64.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 55.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 69.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIX % Rank
Derivative 		32.17% 0.00% 26.02% 0.47%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 18.36% 98.60%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 86.98%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 84.65%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 66.51%
Government 		0.00% 6.70% 100.00% 80.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIX % Rank
US 		63.45% -13.04% 120.98% 21.40%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 76.74%

PFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 1.71% 51.42%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 0.99% 89.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 246.00% N/A

PFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFIX Category Low Category High PFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.86% 0.00% 10.62% 89.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFIX Category Low Category High PFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.71% 99.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Harley Bassman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Harley Bassman is a managing partner of the Adviser. In 2017, he founded and served as the chief investment officer for the Bassman Family Office and served as the editor for Convexity Maven, a macro-economic commentary. From 2014 to 2017, he was an executive vice-president at PIMCO, where he was responsible for PIMCO’s liquid alternatives and macro investment strategy.

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Paul Kim is LVAM’s Head of Multi Manager and has overall responsibility for our range of Multi Manager funds. He is supported by Portfolio Managers Richard Timberlake and Simon Brooks. Paul joined LVAM in 2011 with 27 years’ investment experience having been Research Director at IMS Ltd. from 1999, a UK based multi-manager acquired by FundQuest in 2008. Previously, Paul held senior roles at Old Mutual, AXA Sun Life, Spencer Thornton and Alexander Stenhouse Fund Managers. He is a member of the Securities Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.57 11.1

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×