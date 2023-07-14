Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The disclosures under the “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY INTEREST RATE HEDGE ETF” on page 26 in the Fund’s Prospectus are replaced in their entirety with the following:
The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets approximately equally between:
|●
|interest rate related derivatives and
|●
|interest income producing debt instruments.
The adviser seeks to achieve the interest rate hedging aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing in swaptions, interest rate options, and Treasury futures. A swaption is an option to enter into a swap contract. These derivatives are selected to protect against rising long-term interest rates on high-quality instruments such as U.S. government securities and high-quality corporate debt. To select a derivative that it believes will produce the most effective interest rate hedge, the adviser assesses the interaction of maturity, strike price, reference interest rate, the risk-free rate, and volatility on the price of swaptions and interest rate options. This selection process is also intended to generate gains when interest rate volatility increases. The adviser rebalances derivative exposure after extreme rate movements or after the passage of time has significantly changed the rate sensitivity of a derivative.
The adviser seeks to achieve the income aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, and investment grade bonds. TIPS are securities whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk. The Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity.
Generally, the Fund’s strategy may be appropriate for investors who are seeking to hedge against rising interest rates. The Fund’s strategy may also be appropriate to help hedge real estate securities portfolios, as rising interest rates have historically led to sell-offs in real estate’ and growth equities, that are often negatively correlated with rising interest rates.
|Period
|PFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.4%
|-13.3%
|17.2%
|0.47%
|1 Yr
|21.4%
|-41.6%
|14.8%
|0.47%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.9%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|3.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.2%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|92.1%
|-52.3%
|1.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.0%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.0%
|7.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|PFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-13.3%
|51.2%
|0.47%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-41.6%
|14.8%
|0.47%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|3.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.2%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|92.1%
|-52.3%
|1.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.0%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.0%
|7.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|N/A
|PFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|227 M
|8.02 M
|61.7 B
|79.07%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|6
|1306
|99.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|376 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|73.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.89%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|14.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|63.45%
|-13.04%
|150.30%
|25.58%
|Other
|32.17%
|-1.41%
|40.08%
|53.02%
|Cash
|4.38%
|-50.72%
|72.87%
|73.95%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|64.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|55.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|69.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFIX % Rank
|Derivative
|32.17%
|0.00%
|26.02%
|0.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|98.60%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|86.98%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|84.65%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|66.51%
|Government
|0.00%
|6.70%
|100.00%
|80.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFIX % Rank
|US
|63.45%
|-13.04%
|120.98%
|21.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|76.74%
|PFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.01%
|1.71%
|51.42%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|89.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|246.00%
|N/A
|PFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.86%
|0.00%
|10.62%
|89.50%
|PFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|99.52%
|PFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Harley Bassman is a managing partner of the Adviser. In 2017, he founded and served as the chief investment officer for the Bassman Family Office and served as the editor for Convexity Maven, a macro-economic commentary. From 2014 to 2017, he was an executive vice-president at PIMCO, where he was responsible for PIMCO’s liquid alternatives and macro investment strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Paul Kim is LVAM’s Head of Multi Manager and has overall responsibility for our range of Multi Manager funds. He is supported by Portfolio Managers Richard Timberlake and Simon Brooks. Paul joined LVAM in 2011 with 27 years’ investment experience having been Research Director at IMS Ltd. from 1999, a UK based multi-manager acquired by FundQuest in 2008. Previously, Paul held senior roles at Old Mutual, AXA Sun Life, Spencer Thornton and Alexander Stenhouse Fund Managers. He is a member of the Securities Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.57
|11.1
