The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the ICE U.S. Variable Rate Preferred Securities Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to track the broad-based performance of the U.S.-listed variable rate preferred securities market. Qualifying preferred securities must be listed on a U.S. exchange, denominated in U.S. dollars, have floating or variable dividends or coupons, and have a minimum amount outstanding of $50 million. Qualifying preferred securities may, however, be issued by non-U.S. companies. Qualifying securities must be issued in $25, $50, $100, or $1000 par/liquidation preference increments, must have a traded market value of greater than $6 million in each of the previous three calendar months, and must have at least one year remaining to maturity, as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC (the "Index Provider").

Constituents in the Underlying Index are capitalization-weighted based on their current amount outstanding times the market price plus accrued interest. A weighting cap of 10% is applied at the issuer level to limit the aggregate weight of a single issuer

to 10% at each rebalance. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies. Components of the Underlying Index primarily include financials companies. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. The Underlying Index may include securities that are rated below investment grade or that are unrated but may be deemed to be of a comparable quality. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index. "Representative sampling" is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. These include country weightings, market capitalization and other financial characteristics of securities. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.