Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. preferred stock, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such investments. The Fund considers an issuer of preferred stock to be in the U.S. if: (i) it is organized under the laws of, or maintains a principal place of business in, the U.S.; (ii) the principal trading market for its securities is in the U.S.; or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the U.S., or has at least 50% of its

assets in the U.S. Preferred stock are a class of equity security that typically pay fixed or floating dividends to investors and have “preference” over common stock (but are subordinated to bonds), in that the company issuing the preferred and common stock must pay dividends to preferred stockholders before common stockholders, and, in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation of the company’s assets, must put the claims of the preferred stockholders ahead of the claims of the common stockholders. The Fund’s portfolio will primarily consist of preferred stock issued by companies with market capitalizations of over $100 million, which may include small and mid-capitalization companies.

Although preferred stock represents an ownership interest in a company, preferred stockholders usually have no voting rights with respect to corporate matters of the issuer. Instead, preferred stock typically have rights and characteristics similar to debt instruments. The Fund may invest in all types of preferred stock, including, without limitation, floating and fixed-rate preferred stock, callable preferred stock, cumulative and non-cumulative preferred stock, convertible preferred stock and depositary preferred stock. Certain preferred stock may have call provisions, which entitle the issuer to redeem the stock at a predetermined price (i.e., the “call price”) after a specified date.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), may purchase and write put and call options in an effort to generate additional income and reduce volatility in the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Adviser may also purchase and write put and call options in an effort to hedge against market or other risks in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will also borrow from banks for investment purposes generally in an amount between 15% and 25% of its net assets, although it may borrow an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets (including the amount borrowed) in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). The use of borrowings to purchase additional investments is known as leverage.

The Sub-Adviser actively manages the Fund’s assets pursuant to a variety of quantitative, qualitative and relative valuation factors. The Sub-Adviser will typically evaluate potential investments with respect to certain key variables that the Sub-Adviser believes make a business successful over time, including, without limitation, a company’s competitive position, its perceived ability to earn a high return on capital, the historical and projected stability and reliability of its profits, its anticipated ability to generate cash in excess of its growth needs and its access to additional capital. In addition, when selecting preferred stock that are subject to a call provision, the Sub-Adviser generally seeks to underweight or eliminate those that trade above the call price and exhibit a low or negative yield-to-call (i.e., the rate of return that an investor would earn if the preferred stock was held until its call date).

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. In addition, from time to time, the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in particular sectors. As of October 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the real estate, financialandenergysectors.