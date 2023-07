The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to measure the performance of an equal weight portfolio of approximately 100 large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with a high percentage of foreign sales and high free cash flow growth. Free cash flow is a company’s cash flow from operations minus its capital expenditures.

Construction of the Index begins with an initial universe of the 200 companies across the S&P 900 ® Index (which is comprised of the S&P 500 ® Index (“S&P 500”) and S&P MidCap 400 ® Index (“S&P MidCap 400”)) that have the highest annual foreign sales as a percentage of total sales.

The 200 companies are then narrowed to the 100 companies with the highest change in free cash flow growth over the past five years, and those 100 companies are equally weighted to create the Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was made up of 100 companies and included significant allocations to companies in the information technology sector.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced to equal-weight quarterly.

From time to time, the Index may include more or less than 100 companies as a result of events such as acquisitions, spin-offs and other corporate actions.

The S&P 500 consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The S&P MidCap 400 measures the performance of mid-capitalization stocks in the United States.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.