Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$6.2 M
0.00%
0.25%
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.3%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
-
$6.2 M
0.00%
0.25%
|Period
|PDEV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|10.4%
|3.87%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-37.3%
|101.6%
|3.07%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|120.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|57.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|10.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDEV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|87.65%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|27.5%
|N/A
|Period
|PDEV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|10.4%
|3.74%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-37.3%
|101.6%
|3.82%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|120.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|57.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|10.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDEV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|87.65%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|29.4%
|N/A
|PDEV
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDEV % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.2 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|96.74%
|Number of Holdings
|583
|1
|10801
|21.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.3 M
|0
|34.5 B
|99.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.34%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|90.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDEV % Rank
|Stocks
|97.68%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|3.02%
|Cash
|1.93%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|95.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.62%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|78.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|85.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|76.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|77.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDEV % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|46.51%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|74.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|11.93%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|18.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|72.79%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|9.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|74.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|41.96%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|51.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|74.53%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|61.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDEV % Rank
|Non US
|97.62%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|4.74%
|US
|0.06%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|87.11%
|PDEV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|89.80%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|16.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PDEV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PDEV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDEV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|79.54%
|PDEV
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDEV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.87%
|89.73%
|PDEV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PDEV
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDEV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|5.30%
|PDEV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.965
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 23, 2019
1.19
1.2%
Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 2020
0.58
0.6%
Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.1
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...