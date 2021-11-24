Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that compose the Index at the time of purchase. The Index uses a quantitative model designed to identify equity securities of companies in the Nasdaq Developed Market Ex-US Ex Korea Large Mid Cap Index (the "Parent Index") that exhibit potential for high degrees of value, quality growth and strong momentum.

The Parent Index is composed of developed foreign market equity securities of issuers that have medium and large market capitalizations. The Index includes securities in the top 50% of the Parent Index by market capitalization, or (if not in the top 50% by market cap) the top 50% by rank (discussed below). To determine the rankings of securities in the bottom 50% by market cap, a currency-neutral approach is used (each currency maintains similar weight as the initial universe of stocks).

Securities are ranked according to three factors:

• The Shareholder Yield (Value) Factor ranks securities based on the collective financial impact on a company's shareholders from the return of free cash flow through cash dividends, stock repurchases, and debt reduction. This factor is designed to identify securities with low prices relative to their fundamental value.

• The Pricing Power (Quality Growth) Factor ranks securities based on consistent sales growth, earnings quality and growth, and profitability, while taking price volatility into account.

• The Momentum Factor ranks securities by evaluating price momentum over multiple horizons to determine sustainability.

The Index uses modified market-cap weighting to give greater weight to securities that rank higher.

The Index is rebalanced semi-annually. Additionally, throughout the year securities that become ineligible for the Index are removed and not replaced. The Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. As of June 30, 2021, the Index included 581 components, and the Parent Index included 1,064 components. More detailed information about the Index methodology is provided in the prospectus under Underlying Indices.

The Fund employs a passive investment approach designed to attempt to track the performance of the Index. In seeking its objective, the Fund typically employs a "full replication" strategy which involves investing in all the securities that make up the Index, in the same approximate proportions as the Index. The Fund can, however, use a “sampling” methodology to purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The Fund can also purchase securities not included in the Index that the advisor believes will help the fund track the Index.