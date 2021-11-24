Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PDEV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal International Multi-Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 23, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Schwarte

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that compose the Index at the time of purchase. The Index uses a quantitative model designed to identify equity securities of companies in the Nasdaq Developed Market Ex-US Ex Korea Large Mid Cap Index (the "Parent Index") that exhibit potential for high degrees of value, quality growth and strong momentum.
The Parent Index is composed of developed foreign market equity securities of issuers that have medium and large market capitalizations. The Index includes securities in the top 50% of the Parent Index by market capitalization, or (if not in the top 50% by market cap) the top 50% by rank (discussed below). To determine the rankings of securities in the bottom 50% by market cap, a currency-neutral approach is used (each currency maintains similar weight as the initial universe of stocks).
Securities are ranked according to three factors:
The Shareholder Yield (Value) Factor ranks securities based on the collective financial impact on a company's shareholders from the return of free cash flow through cash dividends, stock repurchases, and debt reduction. This factor is designed to identify securities with low prices relative to their fundamental value.
The Pricing Power (Quality Growth) Factor ranks securities based on consistent sales growth, earnings quality and growth, and profitability, while taking price volatility into account.
The Momentum Factor ranks securities by evaluating price momentum over multiple horizons to determine sustainability.
The Index uses modified market-cap weighting to give greater weight to securities that rank higher.
The Index is rebalanced semi-annually. Additionally, throughout the year securities that become ineligible for the Index are removed and not replaced. The Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. As of June 30, 2021, the Index included 581 components, and the Parent Index included 1,064 components. More detailed information about the Index methodology is provided in the prospectus under Underlying Indices.
The Fund employs a passive investment approach designed to attempt to track the performance of the Index. In seeking its objective, the Fund typically employs a "full replication" strategy which involves investing in all the securities that make up the Index, in the same approximate proportions as the Index. The Fund can, however, use a “sampling” methodology to purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The Fund can also purchase securities not included in the Index that the advisor believes will help the fund track the Index.
The Fund will not concentrate its investments (invest more than 25% of its assets) in a particular industry except to the extent the Index is so concentrated.
Read More

PDEV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 10.4% 3.87%
1 Yr N/A -37.3% 101.6% 3.07%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 120.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 57.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 87.65%
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 10.4% 3.74%
1 Yr N/A -37.3% 101.6% 3.82%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 120.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 57.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 87.65%
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

PDEV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDEV Category Low Category High PDEV % Rank
Net Assets 6.2 M 1.02 M 369 B 96.74%
Number of Holdings 583 1 10801 21.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.3 M 0 34.5 B 99.47%
Weighting of Top 10 11.34% 1.6% 100.0% 90.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 1.64%
  2. Principal Government Money Market Fund 1.54%
  3. Roche Holding AG 1.51%
  4. ASML Holding NV 1.17%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S 1.07%
  6. Novartis AG 0.96%
  7. Toyota Motor Corp 0.94%
  8. Royal Bank of Canada 0.88%
  9. SAP SE 0.87%
  10. Toronto-Dominion Bank/The 0.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDEV % Rank
Stocks 		97.68% 0.00% 122.60% 3.02%
Cash 		1.93% -65.15% 100.00% 95.26%
Preferred Stocks 		1.62% 0.00% 1.87% 78.03%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 85.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 76.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 77.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDEV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 46.51%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 74.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 11.93%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 18.77%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.35% 72.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 9.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 74.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 41.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 51.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 74.53%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 61.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDEV % Rank
Non US 		97.62% 0.00% 125.24% 4.74%
US 		0.06% -7.78% 68.98% 87.11%

PDEV - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.01% 3.96% 89.80%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.60% 16.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% 79.54%

PDEV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDEV Category Low Category High PDEV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.87% 89.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDEV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDEV Category Low Category High PDEV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% 5.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDEV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PDEV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Schwarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2019

1.19

1.2%

Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.

Aaron Siebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 2020

0.58

0.6%

Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.1 2.92

