The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of financial instruments that are economically linked to the world’s most heavily traded commodities. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, agricultural produce or raw metals.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”), in a combination of three categories of investments: (i) exchange-traded futures contracts on underlying commodities (“Commodities Futures”); (ii) other instruments whose value is derived from or linked to price movements of underlying physical commodities, represented by exchange-traded futures contracts on commodity indices, commodity-linked notes, exchange-traded options on Commodities Futures, swaps on commodities and commodity- related forward contracts (collectively, these are “Commodity-Linked Instruments”); and (iii) cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities (collectively, “Collateral”).The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; and/or (3) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Such Collateral is designed to provide liquidity, serve as margin or otherwise collateralize investments in the Commodities Futures and Commodity-Linked Instruments.

The Fund will not invest directly in physical commodities, Commodities Futures or Commodity-Linked Instruments. Instead, the Fund attempts to obtain investment returns that are highly correlated to the commodities markets by investing in these instruments indirectly through its Subsidiary. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to Commodities Futures and Commodity-Linked Instruments in accordance with the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies like the Fund to invest directly in such investments. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Subsidiary operates under Cayman Islands law. It is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and advised by the Adviser. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions, except that unlike the Fund, it may invest without limit in Commodities Futures and Commodity-Linked Instruments. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary.

The Subsidiary will invest in Commodities Futures (or gain exposure to Commodities Futures through the use of swaps) that generally are representative of the components of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return (the “Benchmark”), an index composed of futures contracts on 14 of the most heavily traded commodities across the energy, precious metals, industrial metals and agriculture sectors: aluminum, Brent crude oil, copper, corn, gold, New York Harbor Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (“NY Harbor ULSD” previously referred to as Heating Oil), WTI crude oil, natural gas, “RBOB” gasoline, silver, soybeans, sugar, wheat and zinc. Although the Subsidiary generally provides exposure to the components of the Benchmark, the Fund is not an “index tracking” ETF and instead seeks to exceed the performance of the Benchmark. Therefore, the Subsidiary may not seek exposure to all of the Benchmark’s components or in the same proportion as the Benchmark. The Subsidiary may invest in Commodities Futures (or gain exposure to such Commodities Futures through the use of swaps) that are not included in the Benchmark, but reference a commodity represented in the Benchmark by a different futures contract. At times, it also may invest in Commodities Futures outside the

Benchmark, invest in Commodities Futures with expirations beyond those contained in the Benchmark or emphasize some commodity sectors more than others.

The Subsidiary also invests a portion of its assets in Commodity-Linked Instruments to seek to increase its investment returns or hedge against declines in the value of its other investments. Although the Fund does not seek leveraged returns, investing in Commodity-Linked Instruments may have a leveraging effect on the Fund. The Commodity-Linked Instruments may be exchange-traded or traded over-the-counter (“OTC”).

Because the Fund intends to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (“Code”), the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary and Commodities Futures are limited by certain requirements of the Code and related Internal Revenue Service regulations. Accordingly, the Fund (and the Subsidiary, as applicable) invests its remaining assets directly in Collateral, which consists of high-quality securities such as U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. Government obligations, money market funds, cash and cash-like equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality as the Adviser may determine) that provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Subsidiary’s investments in Commodities Futures and Commodity-Linked Instruments.

The phrase “No K-1“ in the Fund’s name means that the Fund does not issue a Schedule K-1, which is the tax reporting form issued by commodities partnerships. Schedule K-1 typically presents additional complexities. Instead, like most other ETFs, the Fund reports income on Form 1099.