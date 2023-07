The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components that comprise the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (“DB” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which measures potential returns of a theoretical portfolio of liquid U.S. dollar-denominated government bonds from emerging market countries. The Underlying Index is composed of one to three securities from each of the countries set forth below that (i) are denominated in U.S. dollars, (ii) are sovereign or quasi-sovereign bonds, (iii) generally have at least three years to maturity at the time of rebalancing, (iv) have an outstanding amount of at least $500 million or greater, and (v) have a fixed coupon.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index has determined the following to be eligible emerging market countries: Angola, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. This universe of countries may change in accordance with DB’s determination of eligible emerging market countries and there is no

assurance that a particular country will be represented in the Underlying Index at any given time.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 98 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.