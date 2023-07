The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it invests its assets in the common shares of funds included in the Underlying Index rather than in individual securities (each, an “Underlying Fund” and collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the overall performance of a universe of U.S.-listed closed-end funds that are organized under the laws of the United States and are principally engaged in asset management processes designed to produce taxable annual yield. Each Underlying Fund must have a stated objective to invest in taxable investment grade fixed-income securities, taxable high yield fixed-income securities or taxable options. The Underlying Index may

include closed-end funds that are advised by an affiliate of Invesco Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”).

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 117 constituents.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in each Underlying Fund in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.