The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, WilderShares, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of stocks of publicly traded companies listed on a major exchange in the United States that are engaged in the business of the advancement of cleaner energy and conservation or are important to the development of clean energy. The Underlying Index may include securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries. Stocks are included in the Underlying Index based on the Index Provider’s evaluation that such companies will substantially benefit from a societal transition toward the use of cleaner energy, zero-CO 2 renewables, and conservation.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 78 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $80 million to $720 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.