The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components that comprise the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider” or “ICE Data”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the shorter maturity subset of the U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) market, represented by TIPS with a remaining maturity of at least one month and less than five years.

TIPS are U.S. dollar-denominated, U.S. government debt securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. TIPS are “inflation-linked,” meaning that their principal and interest payments are tied to inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index). TIPS are issued by the U.S. Treasury, and their payments are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States.

To qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index, securities must have: (i) at least one month but less than five years remaining term to final maturity; (ii) at least 18 months to maturity when issued; (iii) a minimum amount outstanding of $1 billion; and (iv) meet certain additional inclusion criteria detailed below. Original issue zero coupon bonds may be included in the Underlying Index, and the amounts outstanding of qualifying coupon

securities are not reduced by any portions that have been stripped. Underlying Index constituents are market capitalization weighted.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 21 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $21 billion to $56 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising its Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

For the avoidance of doubt, “PureBeta” refers to the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Fund’s Underlying Index. It does not refer in any way to the purity or absence of errors or flaws of the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Underlying Index or of the Fund in seeking to track the investment results of the Underlying Index.