Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

ETF
PBTP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.52 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
TIPS
PBTP (ETF)

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.52 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
TIPS
PBTP (ETF)

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.52 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
TIPS

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

PBTP | ETF

$24.52

$82.6 M

4.76%

$1.17

0.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$82.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$24.35
$26.01

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

PBTP | ETF

$24.52

$82.6 M

4.76%

$1.17

0.07%

PBTP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 19, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    5060001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components that comprise the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider” or “ICE Data”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the shorter maturity subset of the U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) market, represented by TIPS with a remaining maturity of at least one month and less than five years.
TIPS are U.S. dollar-denominated, U.S. government debt securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. TIPS are “inflation-linked,” meaning that their principal and interest payments are tied to inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index). TIPS are issued by the U.S. Treasury, and their payments are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States.
To qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index, securities must have: (i) at least one month but less than five years remaining term to final maturity; (ii) at least 18 months to maturity when issued; (iii) a minimum amount outstanding of $1 billion; and (iv) meet certain additional inclusion criteria detailed below. Original issue zero coupon bonds may be included in the Underlying Index, and the amounts outstanding of qualifying coupon
securities are not reduced by any portions that have been stripped. Underlying Index constituents are market capitalization weighted.
As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 21 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $21 billion to $56 billion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising its Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
For the avoidance of doubt, “PureBeta” refers to the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Fund’s Underlying Index. It does not refer in any way to the purity or absence of errors or flaws of the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Underlying Index or of the Fund in seeking to track the investment results of the Underlying Index.
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

PBTP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBTP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -9.8% 203.2% 64.29%
1 Yr -0.9% -18.9% 153.2% 3.81%
3 Yr 1.8%* -30.1% 9.0% 6.97%
5 Yr 2.4%* -18.4% 9.6% 4.55%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.1% 4.7% 12.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBTP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.0% -52.3% -2.9% 1.45%
2021 2.7% -4.0% 3.8% 9.85%
2020 1.6% -11.0% 7.7% 78.00%
2019 1.2% 0.2% 4.1% 75.88%
2018 0.1% -2.3% 0.1% 0.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBTP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -20.7% 203.2% 87.62%
1 Yr 2.5% -18.9% 153.2% 2.38%
3 Yr 4.1%* -30.1% 9.0% 6.47%
5 Yr N/A* -18.3% 9.6% 5.64%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBTP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.0% -52.3% -2.9% 1.45%
2021 2.7% -4.0% 3.8% 9.85%
2020 1.6% -11.0% 7.7% 78.00%
2019 1.2% 0.2% 4.1% 75.88%
2018 0.1% -1.9% 0.1% 1.05%

PBTP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PBTP Category Low Category High PBTP % Rank
Net Assets 82.6 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 99.05%
Number of Holdings 22 6 1306 94.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 74 M -122 M 35.7 B 81.04%
Weighting of Top 10 55.63% 9.2% 100.0% 51.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Inflation Indexed Bonds 5.32%
  2. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 5.30%
  3. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 5.25%
  4. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 5.13%
  5. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 5.09%
  6. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 5.08%
  7. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 4.66%
  8. United States Treasury Inflation Indexed Bonds 4.62%
  9. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 4.52%
  10. U.S. Treasury Inflation - Indexed Notes 4.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PBTP % Rank
Bonds 		94.44% 59.62% 150.30% 73.93%
Cash 		5.56% -50.72% 30.48% 18.48%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 88.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 83.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 77.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 90.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBTP % Rank
Government 		94.44% 6.70% 112.97% 27.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.56% 0.00% 18.36% 34.60%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 83.41%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 94.79%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 95.26%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 88.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBTP % Rank
US 		94.44% 13.82% 120.98% 48.82%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 87.68%

PBTP - Expenses

Operational Fees

PBTP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.03% 8.35% 96.15%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.00% 0.99% 9.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PBTP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PBTP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PBTP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 246.00% 28.71%

PBTP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PBTP Category Low Category High PBTP % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.76% 0.00% 10.29% 34.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PBTP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PBTP Category Low Category High PBTP % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.26% -0.06% 6.71% 36.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PBTP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PBTP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Gary Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Gary Jones is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been one of the Portfolio Managers primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds since January 2012. Mr. Jones has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since December 2010. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager of Van Kampen Investments from 2007 to 2009.

Richard Ose

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Richard Ose is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been employed by the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since 2011. Mr. Ose has been a Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since July 2011. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Mr. Ose was an equity and derivatives trader at Claymore Advisors from 2007 to 2011.

Greg Meisenger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.

Tom Boksa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Tom Boksa, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×