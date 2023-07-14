Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$82.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.6%
Expense Ratio 0.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PBTP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-9.8%
|203.2%
|64.29%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-18.9%
|153.2%
|3.81%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-30.1%
|9.0%
|6.97%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|4.55%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.1%
|4.7%
|12.59%
* Annualized
|PBTP
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBTP % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.6 M
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|99.05%
|Number of Holdings
|22
|6
|1306
|94.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|81.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.63%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|51.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBTP % Rank
|Bonds
|94.44%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|73.93%
|Cash
|5.56%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|18.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|88.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|83.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|77.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|90.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBTP % Rank
|Government
|94.44%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|27.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.56%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|34.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|83.41%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|94.79%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|95.26%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|88.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBTP % Rank
|US
|94.44%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|48.82%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|87.68%
|PBTP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.07%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|96.15%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|9.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PBTP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PBTP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBTP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|246.00%
|28.71%
|PBTP
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBTP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.76%
|0.00%
|10.29%
|34.12%
|PBTP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PBTP
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBTP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.26%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|36.06%
|PBTP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2017
4.7
4.7%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2017
4.7
4.7%
Gary Jones is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been one of the Portfolio Managers primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds since January 2012. Mr. Jones has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since December 2010. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager of Van Kampen Investments from 2007 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2017
4.7
4.7%
Richard Ose is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC and has been employed by the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since 2011. Mr. Ose has been a Portfolio Manager of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since July 2011. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Mr. Ose was an equity and derivatives trader at Claymore Advisors from 2007 to 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Tom Boksa, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
