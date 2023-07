The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index and will write (sell) call options thereon.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, the Chicago Board Options Exchange, Incorporated (the “CBOE” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, calculates and maintains the Underlying Index, which is a total return benchmark index that is designed to track the performance of a hypothetical “buy-write” strategy on the S&P 500 ® Index. The Underlying Index is based on (1) buying an S&P 500 stock index portfolio, and (2) “writing” (or selling) the near-term S&P 500 ® Index “covered” call option, generally on the third Friday of each month. A “buy-write,” also called a covered call, generally is considered an investment strategy in which an investor buys a stock or basket of stocks, and sells call options that correspond to the stock or basket of stocks. In return for a premium, the Fund gives the right to the purchaser of the option written by the Fund to receive a cash payment equal to the difference between the value of the S&P 500 ® Index and the exercise price, if the value on the expiration date is above the exercise price. In addition, covered call options partially hedge against a decline in the price of the securities on which they are written to the extent of the premium the Fund receives. The Fund will write options that are traded on national securities exchanges.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 503 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $3.13 billion to $2.12 trillion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.