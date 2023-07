The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the domestic investment grade bond market, represented by U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade debt securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. Constituent securities may include U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, quasi-government securities, corporate securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Transactions in U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities may occur through standardized agreements for forward or future delivery in which the actual mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until shortly prior to settlement (to be announced (“TBA”) transactions). The Fund may engage in such TBA transactions. Pending settlement of TBA transactions, the Fund will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid, short-term instruments, including affiliated money market funds. The Fund also may acquire interests in mortgage pools through means other than such standardized agreements for forward or future delivery.

To qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index, securities must have: (i) at least one year to final maturity; (ii) at least 18 months to final maturity when issued; (iii) a fixed coupon schedule; and (iv) with the exception of U.S. Treasuries, an investment grade rating (based on an average of ratings by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), and Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”)). Original issue zero coupon bonds, Rule 144A securities, corporate pay-in-kind securities and “hybrid” securities (including those that may convert into preferred shares) are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. [However, as of the date of this Prospectus, hybrid securities represent less than 1% of the Underlying Index]. Underlying Index constituents are market capitalization-weighted, based on their current amount outstanding times the market price, plus accrued interest.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 18,469 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.

For the avoidance of doubt, “PureBeta” refers to the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Underlying Index. It does not refer in any way to the purity or absence of errors or flaws of the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Underlying Index or of the Fund in seeking to track the investment results of the Underlying Index.