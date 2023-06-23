Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|PBEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|98.72%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|96.55%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|42.48%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|25.19%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|66.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|11.69%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|29.13%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.40%
|2019
|5.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|29.79%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|23.61%
|Period
|PBEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.4%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|96.29%
|1 Yr
|-16.5%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|97.06%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|10.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|16.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PBEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|11.69%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|29.13%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.40%
|2019
|5.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|29.79%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|31.15%
|PBEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBEE % Rank
|Net Assets
|9 M
|717 K
|102 B
|92.58%
|Number of Holdings
|947
|10
|6734
|7.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.17 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|90.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.36%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|62.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBEE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|11.92%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|85.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|60.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|56.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|52.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|57.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBEE % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.70%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|45.15%
|Technology
|16.90%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|81.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.64%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|42.56%
|Communication Services
|10.47%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|30.66%
|Basic Materials
|9.47%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|32.73%
|Industrials
|6.34%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|43.08%
|Consumer Defense
|6.28%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|47.09%
|Energy
|5.69%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|28.85%
|Healthcare
|4.01%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|48.12%
|Utilities
|3.03%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|20.57%
|Real Estate
|2.47%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|27.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBEE % Rank
|Non US
|99.49%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|6.93%
|US
|0.13%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|68.16%
|PBEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.21%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|97.34%
|Management Fee
|0.14%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|2.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PBEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PBEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|23.32%
|PBEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBEE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.58%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|6.27%
|PBEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PBEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBEE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.63%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|8.92%
|PBEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2017
4.69
4.7%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2017
4.69
4.7%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2017
4.69
4.7%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
