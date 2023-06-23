The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts

(“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, FTSE International Limited (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of equity markets of countries around the world that are classified as emerging markets within the country classification definition of the Index Provider. The Index Provider defines the large- and mid-capitalization segments as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 1,980 stocks of companies located in 24 countries that are classified as emerging markets by the Index Provider, with market capitalization ranging from $12.07 million to $1.88 trillion.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.

For the avoidance of doubt, “PureBeta” refers to the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Fund’s Underlying Index. It does not refer in any way to the purity or absence of errors or flaws of the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Underlying Index or of the Fund in seeking to track the investment results of the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.