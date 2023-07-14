The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (“ICE Data” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of common stocks of U.S. biotechnology and genome companies. These companies are engaged principally in the research, development, manufacture and marketing and distribution of various biotechnological products, services and processes, and are companies that benefit significantly from scientific and technological advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering and research. These companies may include biopharmaceutical companies that actively participate in the research and development, animal testing and partial human testing phases of drug development, typically using biotechnological techniques that require the use of living organisms, cells and/or components of cells; outsourced services companies that utilize drug delivery technologies in the development of therapeutics for the biopharmaceutical industry or provide biopharmaceutical companies with novel biological targets and drug leads, and scientific products such as bio-analytical instruments, reagents, and chemicals.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 30 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $979.1 million to $130.0 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).