Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.7%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
Net Assets
$7.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.0%
Expense Ratio 0.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PBDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|2.1%
|19.6%
|96.17%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-20.6%
|28.2%
|81.56%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|11.73%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|13.25%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|86.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|19.91%
|2021
|4.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|13.17%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|37.44%
|2019
|5.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|25.32%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|20.45%
|Period
|PBDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.4%
|-16.4%
|19.6%
|96.88%
|1 Yr
|-11.5%
|-27.2%
|28.2%
|96.88%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|10.55%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|13.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PBDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|19.91%
|2021
|4.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|13.17%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|37.44%
|2019
|5.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|25.32%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|32.52%
|PBDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBDM % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.9 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|96.74%
|Number of Holdings
|1566
|1
|10801
|6.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.4 M
|0
|34.5 B
|90.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.04%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|87.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBDM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.87%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|14.96%
|Other
|0.09%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|24.54%
|Cash
|0.04%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|87.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|54.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|50.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|54.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBDM % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.81%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|65.07%
|Industrials
|15.24%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|41.05%
|Healthcare
|12.57%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|43.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.44%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|44.40%
|Technology
|10.39%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|61.43%
|Consumer Defense
|9.64%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|47.89%
|Basic Materials
|8.29%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|46.00%
|Communication Services
|5.41%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|63.61%
|Energy
|4.59%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|57.35%
|Real Estate
|3.35%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|14.12%
|Utilities
|3.27%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|35.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBDM % Rank
|Non US
|98.98%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|9.99%
|US
|0.89%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|77.60%
|PBDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.07%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|95.91%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|8.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PBDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PBDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|8.74%
|PBDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBDM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.13%
|22.10%
|PBDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PBDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBDM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.77%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|5.09%
|PBDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2017
4.69
4.7%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2017
4.69
4.7%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2017
4.69
4.7%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...