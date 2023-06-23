Home
PBDM (ETF)

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.17 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$7.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
$20.42
$26.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PBDM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3700001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Jeanette

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, FTSE International Limited (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of equity markets of countries around the world that are classified as developed markets within the country classification definition of the Index Provider, excluding the United States and Canada. The Index Provider defines the large- and mid-capitalization segments as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.
As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 1,514 securities representing 23 countries, with market capitalizations ranging from $176.74 million to $365.13 billion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
For the avoidance of doubt, “PureBeta” refers to the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Fund’s Underlying Index. It does not refer in any way to the purity or absence of errors or flaws of the market-capitalization weighted methodology of the Underlying Index or of the Fund in seeking to track the investment results of the Underlying Index.
The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

PBDM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% 2.1% 19.6% 96.17%
1 Yr 14.6% -20.6% 28.2% 81.56%
3 Yr 6.8%* -14.7% 25.1% 11.73%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.8% 60.7% 13.25%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 86.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -43.6% 71.3% 19.91%
2021 4.9% -15.4% 9.4% 13.17%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.44%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 25.32%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 20.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.4% -16.4% 19.6% 96.88%
1 Yr -11.5% -27.2% 28.2% 96.88%
3 Yr 6.8%* -14.7% 25.1% 10.55%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 60.7% 13.14%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBDM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -43.6% 71.3% 19.91%
2021 4.9% -15.4% 9.4% 13.17%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.44%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 25.32%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 32.52%

PBDM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PBDM Category Low Category High PBDM % Rank
Net Assets 7.9 M 1.02 M 369 B 96.74%
Number of Holdings 1566 1 10801 6.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.4 M 0 34.5 B 90.58%
Weighting of Top 10 13.04% 1.9% 101.9% 87.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Private Prime Fund 3.59%
  2. Nestle S.A. 2.04%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S, Class B 1.53%
  4. ASML Holding N.V. 1.52%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE 1.44%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 1.36%
  7. Invesco Private Government Fund 1.33%
  8. Roche Holding AG 1.28%
  9. Shell PLC 1.28%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 1.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PBDM % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 0.00% 122.60% 14.96%
Other 		0.09% -16.47% 17.36% 24.54%
Cash 		0.04% -65.15% 100.00% 87.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 54.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 50.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 54.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBDM % Rank
Financial Services 		16.81% 0.00% 47.75% 65.07%
Industrials 		15.24% 5.17% 99.49% 41.05%
Healthcare 		12.57% 0.00% 21.01% 43.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.44% 0.00% 36.36% 44.40%
Technology 		10.39% 0.00% 36.32% 61.43%
Consumer Defense 		9.64% 0.00% 32.29% 47.89%
Basic Materials 		8.29% 0.00% 23.86% 46.00%
Communication Services 		5.41% 0.00% 21.69% 63.61%
Energy 		4.59% 0.00% 16.89% 57.35%
Real Estate 		3.35% 0.00% 14.59% 14.12%
Utilities 		3.27% 0.00% 13.68% 35.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBDM % Rank
Non US 		98.98% 0.00% 124.02% 9.99%
US 		0.89% -7.71% 68.98% 77.60%

PBDM - Expenses

Operational Fees

PBDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.02% 26.51% 95.91%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.00% 1.60% 8.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PBDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PBDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PBDM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 8.74%

PBDM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PBDM Category Low Category High PBDM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.13% 22.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PBDM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PBDM Category Low Category High PBDM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.77% -0.93% 6.38% 5.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PBDM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PBDM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2017

4.69

4.7%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2017

4.69

4.7%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2017

4.69

4.7%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

