The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, WilderHill New Energy Finance LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is comprised of securities of companies that are located in developed and emerging markets throughout the world and that are engaged in the business of the advancement of cleaner energy and conservation.

The Underlying Index is comprised primarily of companies whose technologies focus on the generation and use of cleaner energy, conservation and efficiency, and the advancement of renewable energy in general, as determined by the Index Provider. The Underlying Index includes companies in wind, solar, biofuels, hydro, wave, tidal, geothermal and other relevant renewable energy businesses and those involved in energy conversion, storage, conservation, efficiency, materials relating to those activities, carbon and greenhouse gas reduction, pollution control, emerging hydrogen and fuel cells.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was compromised of 129 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $170 million to $100 billion based in the following countries: Austria, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.