Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$44.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.0
$39.91
$44.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PAB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Prudential
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Lindsay Rosner

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's investable assets in bonds. For purposes of this policy, bonds include all fixed income securities, including but not limited to debt obligations issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations). In pursuit of this policy, the Fund may invest a large percentage of its investable assets in securities included in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (the “Index”). The Index invests in a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed income securities in the United States – including government, corporate, and international U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than 1 year. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with Bloomberg. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.The Fund invests only in securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its investable assets in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities issued by foreign issuers, including emerging markets. Foreign government fixed income securities include securities issued by quasi-governmental entities, governmental agencies and instrumentalities, supranational entities and other governmental entities.The Fund invests in securities that are rated investment grade at the time of purchase. Investment grade securities are considered to be those instruments that are rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, are considered by the Fund’s subadviser to be of comparable quality. In the event that a security receives different ratings from different NRSROs, the Fund will treat the security as being rated in the highest rating category received from an NRSRO.In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.The Fund engages in active trading—that is, frequent trading of its securities—in order to take advantage of new investment opportunities. The Fund expects to be more heavily involved in active trading during periods of market volatility seeking to preserve gains or limit losses.
Read More

PAB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -50.1% 6.9% 96.34%
1 Yr -2.1% -25.4% 139.4% 8.73%
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 96.89%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% 8.64%
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

PAB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAB Category Low Category High PAB % Rank
Net Assets 44.1 M 1.19 M 287 B 94.22%
Number of Holdings 384 1 17234 68.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.5 M -106 M 27.6 B 91.58%
Weighting of Top 10 20.29% 3.7% 100.0% 21.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fannie Mae Pool 2.75%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.62%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.39%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.16%
  5. Freddie Mac Pool 1.78%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.57%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.55%
  8. United States Treasury Strip Coupon 1.51%
  9. Freddie Mac Pool 1.44%
  10. Fannie Mae Pool 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAB % Rank
Bonds 		97.65% 3.97% 268.18% 50.45%
Cash 		2.35% -181.13% 95.99% 32.61%
Other 		0.94% -13.23% 23.06% 52.72%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 65.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 69.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 85.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.35% 0.00% 95.99% 52.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 28.89%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 71.47%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.97%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 29.53%
Derivative 		-0.12% 0.00% 25.16% 67.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAB % Rank
US 		97.65% 3.63% 210.09% 55.16%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 44.57%

PAB - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.01% 2.93% 94.04%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 11.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 86.59%

PAB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAB Category Low Category High PAB % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.84% 0.00% 12.67% 44.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAB Category Low Category High PAB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% 75.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lindsay Rosner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Lindsay Rosner, CFA, is Vice President on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team for PGIM Fixed Income. Her primary responsibilities are supporting our efforts in managing multi-sector portfolios across several mandates, including Core, Core Plus, and Core Conservative, both intermediate and long duration. Prior to joining the Firm in 2012, Ms. Rosner worked for Barclays Capital (and prior to that, Lehman Brothers) in New York City where she was a convertible bond trader, working with both hedge fund and traditional money management clients. Ms. Rosner is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ms. Rosner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Stewart Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Stewart Wong, CLU, ChFC, is a Principal on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management team for PGIM Fixed Income. Mr. Wong is a senior portfolio manager on the Core Conservative mandate. Mr. Wong is also head of Agency Mortgage Backed Securities and is responsible for performance across all mandates including Core Conservative, Core, Core Plus, Mutual Funds, Liquidity Relative Value Strategies and Prudential’s proprietary accounts. Prior to assuming his current position in 1994, he developed proprietary fixed income analytics within the Financial Strategies Group. Mr. Wong joined the Firm in 1988. He received a BA in Computer Science from New York University and an MBA in Finance from Pace University. Mr. Wong holds the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations.

Richard Piccirillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

