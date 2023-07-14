Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$17.15
$112 M
2.99%
$0.51
-
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$112 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|OWNS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-24.0%
|1.4%
|83.70%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-20.2%
|3.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|5.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.6%
|3.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.8%
|3.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OWNS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-22.8%
|16.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.7%
|6.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-48.1%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|OWNS
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWNS % Rank
|Net Assets
|112 M
|10.8 M
|21.7 B
|93.19%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|14187
|79.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|90.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.9%
|100.0%
|59.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWNS % Rank
|Bonds
|91.65%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|83.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|4.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|5.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|6.25%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|15.42%
|OWNS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.82%
|75.90%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|38.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OWNS
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWNS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.99%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|35.56%
|OWNS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OWNS
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWNS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|N/A
|OWNS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2021
0.84
0.8%
As CIO, Andy oversees the portfolio management team and is responsible for overall strategy formulation for the firm’s portfolios. Additionally, he is responsible for all portfolio analysis including asset allocation, rebalancing, and fundamental research for the firm’s mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and private funds. Andy also oversees the portfolio management team’s fundamental economic analysis, cash flow modeling, and returns forecasts. He is a member of the Investment Management and Trading Committee and the Compliance Committee. Andy began his career at BlackRock Financial Management in New York City where he spent the majority of his ten years as a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined as an alternative investment portfolio analyst in the portfolio risk and quantitative analysis group focusing on the firm’s hedge funds, commercial mortgage REIT, private equity, and CDO businesses. He quickly advanced to BlackRock’s portfolio management group responsible for managing $200 billion in multi-sector relative value separate account portfolios. He also headed the fundamental fixed income Canadian dollar separate account business and was a member of BlackRock’s investment strategy group. Andy left BlackRock to relocate to sunny south Florida where he was recruited to join Mercantil Commercebank as a portfolio manager responsible for managing the bank’s $1.75 billion residential mortgage-backed securities portfolio consisting of agency pass-throughs, CMOs, hybrid arms, and HECMs. While there, he built the bank’s $450 million CMBS investment platform inclusive of research, analytics, and security selection. Andy currently serves on the Pennsylvania State University Sustainability board and the UN-PRI Macro Risk Advisory Group. Andy received his B.S. in Finance, with distinction, from Pennsylvania State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2021
0.84
0.8%
As Head of Fixed Income, Elliot oversees the fixed income side of the firm’s portfolio and is responsible for portfolio management, research, and trading, as well as managing the fixed income investment team. He works closely with the chief investment officer on setting strategic asset allocation, security selection, and yield curve positioning for the Firm’s mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and private funds. Elliot oversees the investment team’s portfolio analytics capabilities, including attribution and holdings analytics, and client reporting. He also works closely with credit research and investment analysts on credit and financial analysis prior to making any buy/sell decisions. Elliot serves as Chair of the firm’s Investment Management and Trading Committee and is a member of the firm’s Valuation Committee. Elliot joined CCM from Morgan Stanley where he worked as a financial advisor. He is a member of the CFA Society of South Florida and has been an integral part of the investment team at CCM since 2006 helping to manage and grow assets to more than $2 billion. Elliot received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida and is a CFA Charterholder. He holds FINRA licenses: Series 7, 63 & 66.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Director of CRA & Impact Research, serves as portfolio manager of the Fund. She is responsible for overseeing and gathering all impact research as well as impact reporting. Ms. Botelho joined the Sub‑Adviser in 2013 as an impact research associate. From 2008 to 2012, Ms. Botelho was an assistant vice president and senior client service associate at Acadian Asset Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.47
|7.35
