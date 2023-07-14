As CIO, Andy oversees the portfolio management team and is responsible for overall strategy formulation for the firm’s portfolios. Additionally, he is responsible for all portfolio analysis including asset allocation, rebalancing, and fundamental research for the firm’s mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and private funds. Andy also oversees the portfolio management team’s fundamental economic analysis, cash flow modeling, and returns forecasts. He is a member of the Investment Management and Trading Committee and the Compliance Committee. Andy began his career at BlackRock Financial Management in New York City where he spent the majority of his ten years as a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined as an alternative investment portfolio analyst in the portfolio risk and quantitative analysis group focusing on the firm’s hedge funds, commercial mortgage REIT, private equity, and CDO businesses. He quickly advanced to BlackRock’s portfolio management group responsible for managing $200 billion in multi-sector relative value separate account portfolios. He also headed the fundamental fixed income Canadian dollar separate account business and was a member of BlackRock’s investment strategy group. Andy left BlackRock to relocate to sunny south Florida where he was recruited to join Mercantil Commercebank as a portfolio manager responsible for managing the bank’s $1.75 billion residential mortgage-backed securities portfolio consisting of agency pass-throughs, CMOs, hybrid arms, and HECMs. While there, he built the bank’s $450 million CMBS investment platform inclusive of research, analytics, and security selection. Andy currently serves on the Pennsylvania State University Sustainability board and the UN-PRI Macro Risk Advisory Group. Andy received his B.S. in Finance, with distinction, from Pennsylvania State University.