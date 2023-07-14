Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

ETF
OWNS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.145 -0.06 -0.35%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

OWNS | ETF

$17.15

$112 M

2.99%

$0.51

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$112 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
$16.33
$18.44

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

OWNS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andy Kaufman

Fund Description

OWNS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWNS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -24.0% 1.4% 83.70%
1 Yr -3.3% -20.2% 3.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 5.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.6% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 3.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWNS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -22.8% 16.6% N/A
2021 N/A -18.7% 6.9% N/A
2020 N/A -48.1% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.8% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWNS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.0% 1.4% 85.19%
1 Yr N/A -20.2% 1.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -9.0% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.6% 2.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWNS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -22.8% 16.6% N/A
2021 N/A -18.7% 6.9% N/A
2020 N/A -48.1% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.8% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

OWNS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OWNS Category Low Category High OWNS % Rank
Net Assets 112 M 10.8 M 21.7 B 93.19%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 14187 79.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -37.3 M 9.54 B 90.00%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.9% 100.0% 59.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 11.56%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 8.92%
  3. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Govt Instl 8.35%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 8.31%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 6.57%
  6. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2% 6.04%
  7. Fnma Pass-Thru I 2% 5.59%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 4.12%
  9. Fnma Pass-Thru I 2.5% 3.71%
  10. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3% 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OWNS % Rank
Bonds 		91.65% 0.00% 134.21% 83.75%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 13.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 4.17%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 5.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 6.25%
Cash 		0.00% -34.21% 38.56% 15.42%

OWNS - Expenses

Operational Fees

OWNS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 1.82% 75.90%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 38.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

OWNS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OWNS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OWNS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.35% 498.00% N/A

OWNS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OWNS Category Low Category High OWNS % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.99% 0.00% 12.72% 35.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OWNS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OWNS Category Low Category High OWNS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.80% 2.96% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OWNS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

OWNS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andy Kaufman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2021

0.84

0.8%

As CIO, Andy oversees the portfolio management team and is responsible for overall strategy formulation for the firm’s portfolios. Additionally, he is responsible for all portfolio analysis including asset allocation, rebalancing, and fundamental research for the firm’s mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and private funds. Andy also oversees the portfolio management team’s fundamental economic analysis, cash flow modeling, and returns forecasts. He is a member of the Investment Management and Trading Committee and the Compliance Committee. Andy began his career at BlackRock Financial Management in New York City where he spent the majority of his ten years as a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined as an alternative investment portfolio analyst in the portfolio risk and quantitative analysis group focusing on the firm’s hedge funds, commercial mortgage REIT, private equity, and CDO businesses. He quickly advanced to BlackRock’s portfolio management group responsible for managing $200 billion in multi-sector relative value separate account portfolios. He also headed the fundamental fixed income Canadian dollar separate account business and was a member of BlackRock’s investment strategy group. Andy left BlackRock to relocate to sunny south Florida where he was recruited to join Mercantil Commercebank as a portfolio manager responsible for managing the bank’s $1.75 billion residential mortgage-backed securities portfolio consisting of agency pass-throughs, CMOs, hybrid arms, and HECMs. While there, he built the bank’s $450 million CMBS investment platform inclusive of research, analytics, and security selection. Andy currently serves on the Pennsylvania State University Sustainability board and the UN-PRI Macro Risk Advisory Group. Andy received his B.S. in Finance, with distinction, from Pennsylvania State University.

Elliot Gilfarb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2021

0.84

0.8%

As Head of Fixed Income, Elliot oversees the fixed income side of the firm’s portfolio and is responsible for portfolio management, research, and trading, as well as managing the fixed income investment team. He works closely with the chief investment officer on setting strategic asset allocation, security selection, and yield curve positioning for the Firm’s mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and private funds. Elliot oversees the investment team’s portfolio analytics capabilities, including attribution and holdings analytics, and client reporting. He also works closely with credit research and investment analysts on credit and financial analysis prior to making any buy/sell decisions. Elliot serves as Chair of the firm’s Investment Management and Trading Committee and is a member of the firm’s Valuation Committee. Elliot joined CCM from Morgan Stanley where he worked as a financial advisor. He is a member of the CFA Society of South Florida and has been an integral part of the investment team at CCM since 2006 helping to manage and grow assets to more than $2 billion. Elliot received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida and is a CFA Charterholder. He holds FINRA licenses: Series 7, 63 & 66.

Jessica Botelho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Director of CRA & Impact Research, serves as portfolio manager of the Fund. She is responsible for overseeing and gathering all impact research as well as impact reporting. Ms. Botelho joined the Sub‑Adviser in 2013 as an impact research associate. From 2008 to 2012, Ms. Botelho was an assistant vice president and senior client service associate at Acadian Asset Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.47 7.35

