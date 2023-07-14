Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$14.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
101.7%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|OVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|8.31%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|10.45%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|12.57%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|10.87%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|11.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|OVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|51.08%
|2021
|2.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|4.95%
|2020
|2.0%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|2.19%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|OVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.7%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|98.22%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|98.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|29.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|50.84%
|2021
|2.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|5.06%
|2020
|2.0%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|2.19%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|OVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|OVM % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.2 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|98.26%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|1
|14000
|98.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.3 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|83.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|101.66%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|0.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OVM % Rank
|Bonds
|98.76%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|51.46%
|Cash
|1.27%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|47.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|98.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|97.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|98.51%
|Stocks
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OVM % Rank
|Municipal
|97.29%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|66.59%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.71%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|30.77%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|98.51%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|98.51%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|98.51%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|98.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OVM % Rank
|US
|98.76%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|27.56%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|99.37%
|OVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|35.58%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|98.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.99%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|OVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|24.75%
|OVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|OVM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.62%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|0.06%
|OVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|OVM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|82.21%
|OVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Gibson co-Founded Liquid Strategies, LLC in 2013 and serves as the Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager and is a member of the firm’s Executive Management Committee. His investment experience primarily in the area of options trading and options portfolio management. Mr. Gibson started trading options in 1997 with the Timber Hill Group, one of the world’s largest options market making firms. While at Timber Hill, he was an options market maker on the floor of the Pacific Exchange and was later promoted to join a small team in Greenwich, CT that was responsible for overseeing the firm’s multi-billion dollar options trading portfolio. Mr. Gibson subsequently served as Head of Options Strategy and Director of Alternative Investments at BB&T, where he worked with advisors and their clients to develop options-based hedging and yield enhancing strategies. He is an active member of his community and was voted as one of the Top 40 leaders under 40 while living in Richmond after being nominated by his peers due to his professional accomplishments and community involvement. Mr. Gibson earned his B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Stewart co-founded Liquid Strategies, LLC in 2013. He is co-portfolio manager of the Theta strategy and serves on the Liquid Strategies investment team, which is responsible for setting portfolio allocations based on the risk profile of the markets. Mr. Stewart began his career at Franklin Templeton in 1997 and later served as Head of Equity Trading at Trusco Capital Management along with managing equity trading operations. Most recently, he was a founding partner and Director of Trading for Perimeter Capital Management. Mr. Stewart received his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001 and earned his B.A. from Auburn University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Boller serves as a Portfolio Manager on the Liquid Strategies Theta investment team. Mr. Boller began his career at Invesco in 1999 where he served as a Client Portfolio Manager, working on the company’s Global Equity investment team. While also at Invesco, he also served as Director of Strategic Planning for the global firm. Most recently, Mr. Boller has worked as Chief Investment Officer for Advocacy Wealth Management, LLC. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University, where he earned a bachelor's in business with a focus in finance. Mr. Boller is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Ball co-founded Liquid Strategies, LLC in 2013 and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager on the LS Theta Strategies Investment Team. Prior to founding the Liquid Strategies, Mr. Ball was a founding partner and CEO of Perimeter Capital Management. Concurrently with founding Perimeter, he was Vice President of Concourse Capital Management, LLC, an affiliated investment adviser to a long/short equity private fund. Previously he served as Executive Vice President of Trusco Capital Management and served on the firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Ball has been in the investment industry since 1985, has served on numerous industry boards and is a frequent conference speaker. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University where he received a degree in Finance. Mr. Ball has served on numerous non-profit boards and currently serves as a board member of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
