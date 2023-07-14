Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$674 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.6%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to measure the performance of publicly-listed large-capitalization and mid-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States that meet certain market capitalization, liquidity, high quality, low volatility and dividend yield thresholds, as determined by O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The high quality and low volatility requirements are designed to reduce exposure to high dividend equities that have experienced large price declines.
The constituents of the Underlying Index are selected from the S-Network US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 100 securities.
The Underlying Index is constructed using a proprietary, rules-based methodology designed to select equity securities from the S-Network US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index that have exposure to the following four factors: 1) quality, 2) low volatility, 3) dividend yield and 4) dividend quality. The “quality” factor is calculated by combining measures of profitability and leverage with the objective of identifying companies with strong profitability and balance sheets. The “low volatility” factor measures the risk of price moves for a security with the objective of reducing allocations to riskier companies. The “dividend yield” factor measures the income generated by an investment with the objective of identifying companies with higher dividend yields. The “dividend quality” factor measures the income available to a company to pay dividends to common shareholders together with the growth of a company’s dividends over time, with the objective of identifying companies with less risk of dividend cuts or suspensions.
Each company in the S-Network US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index is weighted based on: (i) the company’s market capitalization weight in the S-Network US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index, as adjusted by (ii) the quality, low volatility, dividend yield and dividend quality factors, with the quality and low volatility factors receiving greater emphasis. The inclusion of each company is then subject to certain constraints (e.g., diversification, capacity and sector) prior to adjusting the final weights in the Underlying Index. The diversification constraint limits maximum position weights. All stocks included in the S-Network US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index are screened for free float (the number of shares readily available for purchase on the open market) and average daily trading volume. The sector constraints limit sector deviations. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. Individual index constituent weights are capped at 5% at each quarterly rebalance to avoid overexposure to any single security. The Underlying Index’s investable universe includes companies from the following GICS sectors within the S-Network US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index: Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, and Utilities.
The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Underlying Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Underlying Index (e.g., where the Underlying Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Underlying Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index. To the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments not included in the Underlying Index, but which ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment company securities, and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Underlying Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Underlying Index’s components.
|Period
|OUSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|26.82%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|21.85%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|93.63%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|57.89%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|71.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|OUSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|30.50%
|2021
|11.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|16.20%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|5.64%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|76.13%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|1.95%
|Period
|OUSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|99.01%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|65.32%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|18.74%
|5 Yr
|10.0%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|5.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OUSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|30.50%
|2021
|11.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|16.29%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|5.64%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|82.20%
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|2.73%
|OUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|OUSA % Rank
|Net Assets
|674 M
|1 M
|151 B
|55.51%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|2
|1727
|33.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|312 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|44.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.64%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|11.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OUSA % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|11.97%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|87.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|99.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|98.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|99.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|99.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OUSA % Rank
|Healthcare
|24.93%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|4.65%
|Consumer Defense
|17.10%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|3.98%
|Industrials
|16.19%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|8.13%
|Technology
|16.12%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|16.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.22%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|9.96%
|Financial Services
|8.36%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|98.51%
|Communication Services
|7.08%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|28.71%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|99.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|99.83%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OUSA % Rank
|US
|99.26%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|8.51%
|Non US
|0.65%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|83.07%
|OUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|88.34%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|33.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|OUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|36.51%
|OUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|OUSA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.65%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|8.15%
|OUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|OUSA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|23.44%
|OUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
