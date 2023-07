The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share.

A repurchase agreement is an agreement under which the Fund acquires a financial instrument ( e.g. , a security issued by the U.S. government or an agency thereof) from a seller. At the time of purchase, the seller (usually a commercial bank, broker, or dealer) agrees to repurchase the underlying security at a mutually agreed-upon price on a designated future date (normally, the next business day). The securities acquired by the Fund pursuant to repurchase agreement transactions will generally have a total value (including accrued interest earned thereon) in excess of the repurchase agreement’s value and will be held by the Fund’s custodian until the securities are repurchased. As a result, repurchase agreements may be considered a loan collateralized by securities.

The Fund may also invest in U.S. government securities, such as U.S. Treasuries and U.S. agency securities, which may include mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, federal agencies, or U.S. government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration (“Ginnie Mae”), the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”).

The effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio will be one year or less, and the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio will be less than one year. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a higher duration indicates greater sensitivity to interest rates. Weighted average maturity refers to the length of time until a bond’s principal is repaid with interest.

The Fund’s portfolio may also include cash and cash equivalents, as well as investments in ETFs and other investment companies that provide exposure to securities similar to those securities in which the Fund may invest in directly. While the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, in a conservative, liquid portfolio, the Fund may invest up to 15% of net assets in illiquid investments, including illiquid repurchase agreements.