The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index is constructed and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index is designed to measure the performance of publicly traded companies that principally sell online or through other non-store sales channels, such as through mobile or app purchases, rather than through “bricks and mortar” store locations (“Online Retailers”). The Index includes U.S. and non-U.S. companies. To be included in the Index, an online retailer’s securities must be listed on a U.S. stock exchange, must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and must meet certain liquidity requirements. Non-U.S. companies may not make up more than 25% of the Index. Companies are weighted in the Index using a modified market capitalization approach. Investing in Online Retailers may be attractive to investors who believe the trend of rising online sales will continue; however, there is no guarantee this trend will continue. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Index. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Depositary Receipts — The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, which principally include: ○ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which represent the right to receive securities of foreign issuers deposited in a bank or trust company and are an alternative to purchasing the underlying securities in their national markets and currencies ○ Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are receipts for shares in a foreign-based corporation traded in capital markets around the world. ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund will generally use a “replication strategy” to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. However, the Fund may also use a “representative sampling” strategy to invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. For example, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy when the Advisor believes a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when buying each security in an Index is impracticable or inefficient, or when there are practical difficulties or additional costs involved in replicating an Index. The Fund also may use representative sampling if the Advisor believes one or more securities in the Index becomes illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index’s long exposure was concentrated in the consumer discretionary industry group. The Index is created and sponsored by ProShare Advisors and is licensed for use by ProShares Trust. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.