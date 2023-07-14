Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.8%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.0%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|ONLN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.8%
|-23.4%
|44.7%
|59.09%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-16.1%
|55.6%
|95.45%
|3 Yr
|-14.6%*
|-14.6%
|24.3%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-2.6%
|18.6%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|15.0%
|92.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|ONLN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-50.1%
|-55.7%
|18.1%
|97.67%
|2021
|-13.5%
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|100.00%
|2020
|28.4%
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|5.00%
|2019
|4.6%
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|87.18%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|4.6%
|N/A
|Period
|ONLN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-38.6%
|-45.3%
|34.8%
|97.73%
|1 Yr
|-53.9%
|-59.7%
|32.9%
|97.67%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-2.1%
|21.2%
|97.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.7%
|15.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.3%
|16.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|ONLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|ONLN % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 M
|8.16 M
|17 B
|61.36%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|25
|327
|79.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|196 M
|3.1 M
|11.1 B
|40.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.97%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|25.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ONLN % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|97.58%
|100.38%
|43.18%
|Other
|0.16%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|4.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|63.64%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|2.59%
|84.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|63.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ONLN % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|88.83%
|0.00%
|96.69%
|34.09%
|Communication Services
|9.14%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|31.82%
|Healthcare
|1.83%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|22.73%
|Financial Services
|0.20%
|0.00%
|4.68%
|11.36%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|63.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|90.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.67%
|70.45%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|86.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.64%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|84.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|68.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ONLN % Rank
|US
|72.17%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|79.55%
|Non US
|27.68%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|22.73%
|ONLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.08%
|2.36%
|65.91%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|70.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ONLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|37.50%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ONLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ONLN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|214.00%
|52.27%
|ONLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|ONLN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|93.18%
|ONLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ONLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|ONLN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.84%
|-1.54%
|1.17%
|13.95%
|ONLN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.570
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2018
3.88
3.9%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2018
3.88
3.9%
Tarak Dave ProFund Advisors LLC: Portfolio Manager since March 2018, Associate Portfolio Manager from November 2015 to March 2018, Senior Portfolio Analyst from May 2014 to October 2015 and Portfolio Analyst from April 2011 to April 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
