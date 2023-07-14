Home
Vitals

YTD Return

20.8%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.2
$26.12
$39.61

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ONLN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -38.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ProShares Online Retail ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ProShares
  • Inception Date
    Jul 13, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    9210001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Neches

Fund Description

The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index.The Index is constructed and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index is designed to measure the performance of publicly traded companies that principally sell online or through other non-store sales channels, such as through mobile or app purchases, rather than through “bricksand mortar” store locations (“Online Retailers”). The Index includes U.S. and non-U.S. companies. To be included in the Index, an online retailer’s securities must be listed on a U.S. stock exchange, must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and must meet certain liquidity requirements. Non-U.S. companies may not make up more than 25% of the Index. Companies are weighted in the Index using a modified market capitalization approach. Investing in Online Retailers may be attractive to investors who believe the trend of rising online sales will continue; however, there is no guarantee this trend will continue.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Index.The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below.Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.Depositary Receipts — The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, which principally include:American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which represent the right to receive securities of foreign issuers deposited in a bank or trust company and are an alternative to purchasing the underlying securities in their national markets and currenciesGlobal Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are receipts for shares in a foreign-based corporation traded in capital markets around the world.ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund will generally use a “replication strategy” to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. However, the Fund may also use a “representative sampling” strategy to invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. For example, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy when the Advisor believes a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when buying each security in an Index is impracticable or inefficient, or when there are practical difficulties or additional costs involved in replicating an Index. The Fund also may use representative sampling if the Advisor believes one or more securities in the Index becomes illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction.The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index’s long exposure was concentrated in the consumer discretionary industrygroup.The Index is created and sponsored by ProShare Advisors and is licensed for use by ProShares Trust.Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.
Read More

ONLN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.8% -23.4% 44.7% 59.09%
1 Yr 4.4% -16.1% 55.6% 95.45%
3 Yr -14.6%* -14.6% 24.3% 100.00%
5 Yr -2.6%* -2.6% 18.6% 100.00%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 15.0% 92.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.1% -55.7% 18.1% 97.67%
2021 -13.5% -13.5% 24.4% 100.00%
2020 28.4% -3.6% 31.0% 5.00%
2019 4.6% -6.6% 10.4% 87.18%
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -38.6% -45.3% 34.8% 97.73%
1 Yr -53.9% -59.7% 32.9% 97.67%
3 Yr 0.1%* -2.1% 21.2% 97.50%
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 15.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.3% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.1% -55.7% 18.1% 97.67%
2021 -13.5% -13.5% 24.4% 100.00%
2020 28.4% -3.6% 31.0% 5.00%
2019 4.6% -6.6% 10.4% 87.18%
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

ONLN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ONLN Category Low Category High ONLN % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 8.16 M 17 B 61.36%
Number of Holdings 40 25 327 79.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 196 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 40.91%
Weighting of Top 10 60.97% 13.6% 74.1% 25.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com, Inc. 25.49%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. 12.97%
  3. INVESCO GOVERNMENT AGENCY PORTFOLIO OPEN-END FUND USD 7.34%
  4. eBay, Inc. 6.94%
  5. Shutterstock, Inc. 4.63%
  6. Sea Ltd. 4.57%
  7. Figs, Inc., Class A 4.41%
  8. DoorDash, Inc., Class A 4.30%
  9. Chewy, Inc., Class A 4.04%
  10. Revolve Group, Inc. 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ONLN % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 97.58% 100.38% 43.18%
Other 		0.16% -2.11% 0.43% 4.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 63.64%
Cash 		0.00% -0.37% 2.59% 84.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 63.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONLN % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		88.83% 0.00% 96.69% 34.09%
Communication Services 		9.14% 0.00% 93.76% 31.82%
Healthcare 		1.83% 0.00% 13.27% 22.73%
Financial Services 		0.20% 0.00% 4.68% 11.36%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 63.64%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 56.29% 90.91%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.67% 70.45%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.91% 86.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 63.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 84.09%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 68.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONLN % Rank
US 		72.17% 26.30% 99.97% 79.55%
Non US 		27.68% 0.00% 73.67% 22.73%

ONLN - Expenses

Operational Fees

ONLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.08% 2.36% 65.91%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.03% 0.85% 70.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 21.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ONLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 37.50%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ONLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ONLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% 52.27%

ONLN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ONLN Category Low Category High ONLN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.82% 93.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ONLN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ONLN Category Low Category High ONLN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -1.54% 1.17% 13.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ONLN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ONLN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Neches

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2018

3.88

3.9%

Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.

Tarak Davé

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2018

3.88

3.9%

Tarak Dave ProFund Advisors LLC: Portfolio Manager since March 2018, Associate Portfolio Manager from November 2015 to March 2018, Senior Portfolio Analyst from May 2014 to October 2015 and Portfolio Analyst from April 2011 to April 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

