Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

ETF
ONEY
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$97.26 -1.28 -1.3%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
ONEY (ETF)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$97.26 -1.28 -1.3%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
ONEY (ETF)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$97.26 -1.28 -1.3%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

ONEY | ETF

$97.26

$759 M

3.27%

$3.18

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$759 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$98.5
$83.32
$102.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

ONEY | ETF

$97.26

$759 M

3.27%

$3.18

0.20%

ONEY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    8130000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the 
Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to reflect the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors (high value, high quality, and low size characteristics), with a focus factor comprising high yield characteristics (the “Factor Characteristics”). To construct the Index, Frank Russell Company (the “Index Provider”) utilizes a rules-based multi-factor scoring process that seeks to increase exposure (or “tilt”) to companies in the Russell 1000 Index demonstrating the Factor Characteristics. The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization index that measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. Within the multi-factor scoring process, a specific focus is applied towards a company's yield factor. Companies with higher yield are those whose securities have paid higher dividends compared to other securities. Each stock's factor scores are multiplied by the stock's free float market cap weight in the Russell 1000 Index to determine each constituent's weight in the multi-factor Index. Companies in the Russell 1000 Index are excluded from the Index if they do not meet a minimum weight in the Index. A company's yield factor score is based on 12-month trailing dividend yield as of the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month. A company's value factor score is based on cash flow yield, earnings yield, and country relative sales to price ratio, calculated based on the company's total market capitalization and information reported in the company's most recent annual financial statement as of the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month. A company's quality factor score is based on return on assets, change in asset turnover, accruals, and leverage, calculated based on information reported in the company's most recent annual financial statement as of the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month. A company's size factor score is based on the log of the total market capitalization as of the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month. 
The weight of each individual stock in the Index is capped at 2000% of the stock's weight in the Russell 1000 Index, and any weight exceeding this limit will be redistributed to all stocks below the limit in proportion to their combination of market capitalization and factor scoring. The weight of each industry in the Index is capped at 120% of the industry's weight in the Russell 1000 Index plus an additional 5%, and any weight exceeding this limit is redistributed to all other industries below the limit in proportion to their combination of market capitalization and factor scoring. The weight of each industry in the Index must be at least 80% of the industry's weight in the Russell 1000 Index less 5%. The weights of any industries below this minimum will be increased to the minimum by redistributing the weights of industries above the minimum in proportion to their combination of market capitalization and factor scoring. The Index is rebalanced annually in June. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial and consumer discretionary sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, there were approximately 296 securities in the Index. 
The Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

ONEY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONEY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -10.0% 26.2% 91.08%
1 Yr 9.8% -28.9% 26.9% 32.28%
3 Yr 20.1%* -14.1% 93.9% 4.30%
5 Yr 9.5%* -14.9% 42.3% 2.50%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 20.6% 65.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONEY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -41.6% 42.6% 3.72%
2021 17.1% -23.5% 23.2% 2.67%
2020 0.7% -8.6% 93.7% 44.96%
2019 6.3% -2.6% 7.5% 12.92%
2018 -1.8% -8.8% 3.8% 3.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONEY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -19.1% 22.5% 91.60%
1 Yr 5.7% -28.9% 36.6% 58.12%
3 Yr 18.2%* -14.1% 93.9% 4.85%
5 Yr 12.8%* -13.5% 42.3% 1.14%
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONEY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -41.6% 42.6% 3.72%
2021 17.1% -23.5% 23.2% 2.67%
2020 0.7% -8.6% 93.7% 44.96%
2019 6.3% -2.6% 7.5% 12.92%
2018 -1.8% -7.6% 3.8% 8.05%

ONEY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ONEY Category Low Category High ONEY % Rank
Net Assets 759 M 504 K 30.4 B 53.14%
Number of Holdings 276 9 2354 7.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M 129 K 9.16 B 59.58%
Weighting of Top 10 15.01% 5.3% 99.9% 80.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Phillips 66 1.87%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc 1.75%
  3. HP Inc 1.70%
  4. Valero Energy Corp 1.63%
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corp 1.53%
  6. T Rowe Price Group Inc 1.38%
  7. LyondellBasell Industries NV 1.32%
  8. Dow Inc 1.26%
  9. ONEOK Inc 1.17%
  10. Corning Inc 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ONEY % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 85.69% 100.65% 22.83%
Cash 		0.18% -0.65% 14.30% 77.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 40.68%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 40.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 39.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 41.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONEY % Rank
Financial Services 		19.75% 0.00% 60.11% 30.97%
Consumer Defense 		12.80% 0.00% 33.79% 4.46%
Utilities 		11.37% 0.00% 24.69% 3.67%
Real Estate 		10.80% 0.00% 40.74% 18.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.85% 0.00% 29.62% 66.14%
Industrials 		9.22% 0.00% 29.02% 87.40%
Technology 		8.19% 0.00% 30.07% 67.98%
Basic Materials 		7.40% 0.00% 23.88% 27.03%
Energy 		4.93% 0.00% 29.17% 78.74%
Communication Services 		3.32% 0.00% 19.80% 39.37%
Healthcare 		2.38% 0.00% 32.47% 96.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONEY % Rank
US 		98.13% 55.79% 100.30% 19.16%
Non US 		1.69% 0.00% 36.04% 71.92%

ONEY - Expenses

Operational Fees

ONEY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 16.27% 96.51%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.20% 3.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ONEY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ONEY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ONEY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 227.00% 63.87%

ONEY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ONEY Category Low Category High ONEY % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.27% 0.00% 8.82% 2.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ONEY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ONEY Category Low Category High ONEY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.69% -1.84% 4.73% 2.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ONEY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ONEY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

John Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

John Law, CFA, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to SSGA FM for the Fund's Passive International Small Cap Equity Sub-strategy since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×