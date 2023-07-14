In seeking to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Momentum Focused Factor Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the

Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is designed to reflect the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors (high value, high quality, and low size characteristics), with a focus factor comprising high momentum characteristics (the “Factor Characteristics”). To construct the Index, Frank Russell Company (the “Index Provider”) utilizes a rules-based multi-factor scoring process that seeks to increase exposure (or “tilt”) to companies in the Russell 1000 Index demonstrating the Factor Characteristics. The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization index that measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. Within the multi-factor scoring process, a specific focus is applied towards a company's momentum factor. Companies with higher momentum are those whose securities have had higher recent price performance compared to other securities. Each stock's factor scores are multiplied by the stock's free float market cap weight in the Russell 1000 Index to determine each constituent's weight in the multi-factor Index. Companies in the Russell 1000 Index are excluded from the Index if they do not meet a minimum weight in the Index. A company's momentum factor score is based on historical total return over the 11 months ending on the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month. A company's value factor score is based on cash flow yield, earnings yield, and country relative sales to price ratio, calculated based on the company's total market capitalization and information reported in the company's most recent annual financial statement as of the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month. A company's quality factor score is based on return on assets, change in asset turnover, accruals, and leverage, calculated based on information reported in the company's most recent annual financial statement as of the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month. A company's size factor score is based on total market capitalization as of the last business day of the month prior to the Index rebalancing month.

The weight of each individual stock in the Index is capped at 2000% of the stock's weight in the Russell 1000 Index, and any weight exceeding this limit will be redistributed to all stocks below the limit in proportion to their combination of market capitalization and factor scoring. The weight of each industry in the Index is capped at 120% of the industry's weight in the Russell 1000 Index plus an additional 5%, and any weight exceeding this limit is redistributed to all other industries below the limit in proportion to their combination of market capitalization and factor scoring. The weight of each industry in the Index must be at least 80% of the industry's weight in the Russell 1000 Index less 5%. The weights of any industries below this minimum will be increased to the minimum by redistributing the weights of industries above the minimum in proportion to their combination of market capitalization and factor scoring. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually in June and December. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the industrial and technology sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022 there were approximately 890 securities in the Index.

The Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.