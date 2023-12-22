The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. The Fund may purchase a sample of securities in its Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.

The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time. Upon the Fund’s commencement of investment operations, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in the oil and gas industries.

Information about The Index

The Index is an economic-value weighted index providing exposure to companies that extract oil and gas within Texas. Each company in the Index must be a publicly traded constituent of the VettaFi Global Developed 5000 Index and responsible for more than 0.1% of the annual state oil and gas production of Texas over the past 10 years based on data published by the Texas Railroad Commission. The creation, construction and maintenance of the Index is provided by VettaFi, LLC (“Index Provider”), a separate company with separate personnel that is unaffiliated with Texas Capital.

The composition of the Index is then further defined by the following parameters: