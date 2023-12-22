Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF

ETF
OILT
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0811 +0.12 +0.48%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 12/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF

OILT | ETF

$25.08

-

0.00%

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.96
$25.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

OILT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. The Fund may purchase a sample of securities in its Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.

The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time. Upon the Fund’s commencement of investment operations, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in the oil and gas industries.

Information about The Index

The Index is an economic-value weighted index providing exposure to companies that extract oil and gas within Texas. Each company in the Index must be a publicly traded constituent of the VettaFi Global Developed 5000 Index and responsible for more than 0.1% of the annual state oil and gas production of Texas over the past 10 years based on data published by the Texas Railroad Commission. The creation, construction and maintenance of the Index is provided by VettaFi, LLC (“Index Provider”), a separate company with separate personnel that is unaffiliated with Texas Capital.

The composition of the Index is then further defined by the following parameters:

Weighting The weighting of issuers in the Index will be determined based on the “aggregated economic value” of oil and gas production in Texas relative to the value within the Index and subject to the requirements applicable to regulated investment companies under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. A company’s aggregated economic value of oil and gas produced in Texas is calculated by aggregating the oil and gas production of the company and multiplying it by the average oil and gas futures prices from the last day of February in the current and previous year. The maximum single security weight will be 10%.
Reconstitution and Rebalancing The Index will be reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly, with index composition and related weight adjustments taken as necessary following extraordinary events (such as delisting, bankruptcy, mergers or takeovers of index components, stock splits, consolidations, or other corporate actions).
Read More

OILT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OILT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OILT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OILT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OILT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

OILT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OILT Category Low Category High OILT % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OILT % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

OILT - Expenses

Operational Fees

OILT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

OILT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

OILT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OILT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

OILT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OILT Category Low Category High OILT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OILT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OILT Category Low Category High OILT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OILT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

OILT - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

