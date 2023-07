The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index seeks to track the performance of three separate contract schedules for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) Crude Oil futures traded on NYMEX. These contract schedules are equally-weighted in the Index (1/3 each) at each semi-annual reset in March and September. At each semi-annual reset date, one-third of the Index is designated to follow a monthly roll schedule. Each month this portion of the Index rolls from the current futures contract (called “Lead” by Bloomberg, and which expires one month out) into the following month’s contract (called “Next” by Bloomberg and which expires two months out). The second portion of the Index is always designated to be in a June contract, and follows an annual roll schedule in March of each year in which the June contract expiring in the current year is rolled into the June contract expiring the following year. The remaining portion is always designated to be in a December contract, and follows an annual roll schedule in September of each year in which the December contract expiring in the current year is rolled into the December contract expiring the following year. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “BCBCLI.” In order to maintain its exposure to WTI crude oil futures contracts, the Fund must sell its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a short term to expiration, a relationship called “contango.” When rolling futures contracts that are in contango, the Fund will sell the expiring contract at a relatively lower price and buy a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a short term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation.” When rolling futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will be selling the expiring contract at a relatively higher price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price. The weighting ( i.e., percentage) of each of the three contract schedules included in the Index fluctuate above or below one-third between the semi-annual reset dates due to changing futures prices and the impact of rolling the futures positions. As a result, the weighting of each contract in the Index will “drift” away from equal weighting. The Index reflects the cost of rolling the futures contracts included in the Index, without regard to income earned on cash positions. The Fund expects to gain exposure to WTI crude oil futures by investing a portion of its assets in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and advised by ProShares Advisors. Because the Fund intends qualify for treatment as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, the Fund intends to invest no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in the subsidiary at each quarter end of the Fund’s tax year. Exceeding this amount may have tax consequences, see the section entitled “Tax Risk” in the Fund’s Prospectus for more information. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments. • Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange-traded commodity pools), interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as to provide exposure to WTI crude oil futures markets. These derivatives principally include: ○ Commodity Futures Contracts — Standardized contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that call for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of asset at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement. ○ Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index. • Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) — The Fund invests in ETPs or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) including registered investment companies and exchange-traded commodity pools. ETPs are types of securities that derive their value from a basket of securities such as stocks, bonds, commodities or indices, and trade intra-day on a national exchange. ETFs are typically open-end investment companies or unit investment trusts whose shares represent an interest in a portfolio of securities. Exchange traded commodity pools are investment vehicles who shares represent an interest in a portfolio of commodities or derivatives whose value is derived from commodities. The Fund may invest in ETPs that are sponsored by an affiliate of the Advisor. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.