Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.2
$27.15
$30.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

OCIO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearShares OCIO ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ClearShares
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    4250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Robinson

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed “fund of funds” and seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in other registered investment companies, including other actively managed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and index-based ETFs (collectively, “Underlying Investments”), that provide exposure to a broad range of asset classes. The Underlying Investments may invest in equity securities of U.S. or foreign companies, debt obligations of U.S. or foreign companies or governments, or other assets. The Fund may also invest directly in such U.S. equity securities. The Fund allocates its assets across asset classes, industries, and geographic regions, subject to certain diversification and liquidity considerations. The Underlying Investments may provide exposure to foreign countries, including emerging markets.
The Fund is expected to typically invest approximately 40% to 70% of its total assets in equity securities (of any market capitalization), either through Underlying Investments that principally invest in U.S. or foreign equity securities, or directly in U.S. equity securities. Such Underlying Investments may invest principally in specific sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, financials, real estate, and energy, or in broader swaths of domestic, foreign, or global equity markets. Underlying Investments used for real estate exposure may invest some or all of their assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and Underlying Investments used for energy exposure may invest some or all of their assets in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).
The Fund is expected to typically invest approximately 20% to 50% of its total assets in Underlying Investments that principally invest in debt obligations. Such Underlying Investments may invest in U.S. government debt, sovereign debt, U.S. and foreign corporate debt, high-yield debt (also known as “junk bonds”), mortgage debt, and structured debt, such as asset-backed securities. Such Underlying Investments may hold debt denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. The Fund has no limitation on the range of maturities or credit quality of the debt in which Underlying Investments may invest.
Blueprint Investment Partners LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Blueprint” or the “Sub-Adviser”), uses both “top-down” and “bottom-up” analyses in determining whether to purchase or sell a particular Underlying Investment or individual security.
The Sub-Adviser’s quantitative trend-based analysis focuses on identifying the investment styles, sectors, geographic regions and asset classes with the greatest potential for positive absolute returns and the highest returns relative to other styles, sectors, regions, and asset classes. Additionally, the Sub-Adviser’s analysis seeks to identify markets, asset classes, and strategies that are likely to encounter headwinds (i.e., negative economic factors) and negative returns over the next three to twelve months. The factors incorporated into the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative analysis include the price series and trend of each holding, credit spread levels (i.e., differences in yields among bonds of similar maturities but varying credit qualities), market volatility, the shape of the yield curve, energy prices, market correlations, and currency exchange rates amongst others.
The Sub-Adviser’s bottom-up fundamental analysis employs a rigorous research process designed to identify those asset classes with attractive absolute values and values relative to other asset classes. The valuation metrics and factors included in such analysis for equity-based Underlying Investments and individual securities include volatility, correlation, expected return, and dividend yields. For debt-based Underlying Investments and individual securities, the metrics used in such analysis include yield, credit spreads, duration, credit quality, and geographic location of issuers. For alternative investment Underlying Investments, the Sub-Adviser’s analysis considers levels of interest rates, equity and bond valuations, inflation rates, market volatility, market sentiment, and capital flows.
The Sub-Adviser selects specific Underlying Investments based on an evaluation of their market exposure, liquidity, cost, and historic tracking error relative to their underlying index or benchmark. The Sub-Adviser may adjust the Fund’s allocation to Underlying Investments as often as daily to take advantage of return opportunities or to avoid perceived downside market risks. The size of the Fund’s allocation to a particular Underlying Investment or a specific industry, sector, or region will generally reflect whether the Sub-Adviser considers the investment opportunity to be a shorter-term tactical investment (a medium conviction idea) or a longer-term cyclical opportunity (a high conviction idea).
Underlying Investments do not include ETFs or ETPs that employ high levels of leverage, derivatives, or illiquid investments or that seek to return the inverse of an underlying index or benchmark. The Fund will typically invest no more than 5% of its total assets in any single Underlying Investment or individual security.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
Read More

OCIO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OCIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -7.5% 18.5% 41.70%
1 Yr 8.9% -13.2% 144.1% 7.15%
3 Yr 5.7%* -7.9% 25.7% 2.20%
5 Yr 5.3%* -9.6% 24.4% 1.82%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.1% 9.1% 53.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OCIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -34.7% 92.4% 9.73%
2021 6.4% -6.1% 19.5% 5.56%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 18.41%
2019 4.3% 0.1% 14.9% 9.68%
2018 -1.7% -12.6% 0.0% 18.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OCIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.7% -11.9% 18.5% 99.73%
1 Yr -4.7% -13.2% 144.1% 95.83%
3 Yr 8.0%* -7.9% 25.7% 2.04%
5 Yr N/A* -9.6% 24.4% 6.57%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OCIO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -34.7% 92.4% 9.73%
2021 6.4% -6.1% 19.5% 5.71%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 18.41%
2019 4.3% 0.1% 14.9% 9.68%
2018 -1.7% -12.6% 0.2% 52.96%

OCIO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OCIO Category Low Category High OCIO % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 658 K 207 B 82.20%
Number of Holdings 35 2 15351 58.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.9 M 660 K 48.5 B 80.19%
Weighting of Top 10 47.32% 8.4% 105.0% 46.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 33.87%
  2. Clearshares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF 5.19%
  3. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF 5.14%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF 5.00%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 4.70%
  6. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF 4.50%
  7. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 4.07%
  8. SPDR Portfolio SP 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF 4.04%
  9. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 3.74%
  10. iShares Core SP 500 ETF 3.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OCIO % Rank
Stocks 		62.25% 0.00% 99.40% 35.55%
Bonds 		21.91% 0.00% 116.75% 93.22%
Cash 		15.03% -16.75% 81.51% 5.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.78% 0.00% 23.84% 33.51%
Other 		0.01% -2.51% 25.19% 56.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 83.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCIO % Rank
Real Estate 		17.48% 0.00% 65.01% 5.03%
Technology 		15.10% 0.00% 44.21% 81.77%
Financial Services 		13.22% 0.00% 38.77% 71.84%
Healthcare 		12.08% 0.00% 29.35% 78.10%
Industrials 		9.46% 0.00% 24.37% 66.67%
Consumer Defense 		7.93% 0.00% 19.93% 24.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.90% 0.00% 19.36% 75.10%
Communication Services 		5.96% 0.00% 23.67% 74.83%
Energy 		4.28% 0.00% 85.65% 57.96%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 33.35% 69.93%
Utilities 		3.17% 0.00% 99.55% 39.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCIO % Rank
US 		52.05% -1.65% 98.67% 36.50%
Non US 		10.20% 0.00% 37.06% 54.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCIO % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		40.71% 0.14% 100.00% 5.16%
Government 		36.49% 0.00% 97.26% 30.12%
Corporate 		18.67% 0.00% 98.21% 88.06%
Securitized 		4.01% 0.00% 92.13% 80.60%
Municipal 		0.10% 0.00% 24.80% 51.56%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 31.93% 36.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCIO % Rank
US 		19.64% 0.00% 62.18% 91.86%
Non US 		2.27% 0.00% 84.73% 76.66%

OCIO - Expenses

Operational Fees

OCIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.01% 17.63% 66.30%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.83% 66.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

OCIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OCIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OCIO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 343.00% 32.16%

OCIO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OCIO Category Low Category High OCIO % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.63% 0.00% 8.31% 10.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OCIO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OCIO Category Low Category High OCIO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.44% -2.34% 19.41% 34.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OCIO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

OCIO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

"Mr. Robinson is a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management which he established with Mr. Brandon Langley in 2006. Jointly with Mr. Langley he created the analytical processes employed by Robinson-Langley Capital Management which are the foundation to their trading strategy. He also plays an active role in the implementation of that strategy and its evolution on a daily basis. In addition, Mr. Robinson is responsible for oversight of all front and middle office operations. Before the founding of RL Capital, he held the position of equity research analyst for Prudential Equity Group. Prior to joining Prudential Equity Group, Mr. Robinson has held positions as trader and market maker in the equity markets at Bear Wagner Specialists. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2003, earning a BS degree in both Finance and Economics. "

Brandon Langley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Brandon Langley is a founding partner and the developer of the Blueprint Tactical Strategies. He is responsible for creation of the proprietary testing platform used to evaluate and maintain performance of the strategies. In addition, he is responsible for the process that identifies changing market conditions, selects the appropriate portfolio allocations and ensures proper balance in the strategies’ targeted risk/reward profile. Prior to Blueprint, Brandon was a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management where he has provided similar contributions for the company’s futures trading operation. In addition to ten years of experience creating and maintaining trend-based investment strategies, Brandon has served as Risk Manager for Wells Fargo’s automotive lending division, Wells Fargo Dealer Services. Brandon graduated in 2004 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro earning a Master’s Degree in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

