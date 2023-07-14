Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
Net Assets
$129 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.3%
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OCIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|41.70%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|7.15%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|2.20%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|1.82%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|53.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|OCIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|9.73%
|2021
|6.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|5.56%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|18.41%
|2019
|4.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|9.68%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|18.54%
|Period
|OCIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.7%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|99.73%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|95.83%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|2.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|6.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OCIO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|9.73%
|2021
|6.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|5.71%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|18.41%
|2019
|4.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|9.68%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|52.96%
|OCIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCIO % Rank
|Net Assets
|129 M
|658 K
|207 B
|82.20%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|15351
|58.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.9 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|80.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.32%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|46.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCIO % Rank
|Stocks
|62.25%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|35.55%
|Bonds
|21.91%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|93.22%
|Cash
|15.03%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|5.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.78%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|33.51%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|56.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|83.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCIO % Rank
|Real Estate
|17.48%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|5.03%
|Technology
|15.10%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|81.77%
|Financial Services
|13.22%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|71.84%
|Healthcare
|12.08%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|78.10%
|Industrials
|9.46%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|66.67%
|Consumer Defense
|7.93%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|24.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.90%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|75.10%
|Communication Services
|5.96%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|74.83%
|Energy
|4.28%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|57.96%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|69.93%
|Utilities
|3.17%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|39.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCIO % Rank
|US
|52.05%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|36.50%
|Non US
|10.20%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|54.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCIO % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|40.71%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|5.16%
|Government
|36.49%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|30.12%
|Corporate
|18.67%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|88.06%
|Securitized
|4.01%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|80.60%
|Municipal
|0.10%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|51.56%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|36.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCIO % Rank
|US
|19.64%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|91.86%
|Non US
|2.27%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|76.66%
|OCIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|66.30%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|66.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|OCIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OCIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OCIO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|32.16%
|OCIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCIO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|10.20%
|OCIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|OCIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCIO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.44%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|34.31%
|OCIO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.619
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
"Mr. Robinson is a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management which he established with Mr. Brandon Langley in 2006. Jointly with Mr. Langley he created the analytical processes employed by Robinson-Langley Capital Management which are the foundation to their trading strategy. He also plays an active role in the implementation of that strategy and its evolution on a daily basis. In addition, Mr. Robinson is responsible for oversight of all front and middle office operations. Before the founding of RL Capital, he held the position of equity research analyst for Prudential Equity Group. Prior to joining Prudential Equity Group, Mr. Robinson has held positions as trader and market maker in the equity markets at Bear Wagner Specialists. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2003, earning a BS degree in both Finance and Economics. "
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Brandon Langley is a founding partner and the developer of the Blueprint Tactical Strategies. He is responsible for creation of the proprietary testing platform used to evaluate and maintain performance of the strategies. In addition, he is responsible for the process that identifies changing market conditions, selects the appropriate portfolio allocations and ensures proper balance in the strategies’ targeted risk/reward profile. Prior to Blueprint, Brandon was a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management where he has provided similar contributions for the company’s futures trading operation. In addition to ten years of experience creating and maintaining trend-based investment strategies, Brandon has served as Risk Manager for Wells Fargo’s automotive lending division, Wells Fargo Dealer Services. Brandon graduated in 2004 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro earning a Master’s Degree in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
