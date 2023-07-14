Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of listed companies with high revenue exposure to the Chinese government’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, as determined by the provider of the Underlying Index, MSCI Inc. (“Index Provider”) based on companies’ industry classifications. The One Belt, One Road initiative is designed to increase the interconnectedness between China and other Eurasian countries by making infrastructure investments that are expected to increase such interconnectedness, such as building new roads and improved communications networks. The Underlying Index is designed generally to include the securities of issuers from emerging and frontier markets and exclude issuers from developed markets, such as the Americas, most European markets, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The Underlying Index is modified so that as of each Underlying Index rebalance, 45% of the weight of the Underlying Index is allocated to Chinese issuers and 55% is allocated to issuers of other countries. Within these allocations, issuers are weighted based on their free-float market capitalization, except that no country’s issuers (except for China) will represent more than 10% of the Underlying Index as of each Underlying Index rebalance. The Underlying Index may include the securities of small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap issuers, subject to a minimum market capitalization screen for liquidity.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates. The Fund will not purchase shares of an investment company if it would cause the Fund to (i) own more than 3% of such investment company’s voting shares; (ii) invest more than 5% of its total assets in such investment company; or (iii) invest more than 10% of its total assets in investment companies.

The following China-related securities may be included in the Underlying Index and/or represent investments of the Fund:

● China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.

● China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 144 securities of companies with a total market capitalization of $521 billion, a capitalization range of approximately $475 million to $36 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $3.6 billion. The largest country representations in the Underlying Index were China (45.49%) and Singapore (12.03%).

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Industrials sector (36.3%), Materials sector (25.38%) and Financials sector (17.04%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.