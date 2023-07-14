Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$29.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.2%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-21.8%
|17.7%
|95.12%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-26.4%
|18.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.0%
|28.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|Period
|OBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|28.6%
|97.15%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.4%
|38.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.0%
|29.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.0%
|16.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.7%
|N/A
|OBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBND % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.2 M
|100
|124 B
|91.87%
|Number of Holdings
|440
|2
|8175
|59.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.02 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|77.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.19%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|34.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBND % Rank
|Bonds
|91.98%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|47.30%
|Cash
|4.59%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|52.84%
|Stocks
|2.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|59.89%
|Other
|1.26%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|61.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.16%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|38.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|10.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBND % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.75%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.40%
|66.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.83%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.31%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.97%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.81%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.28%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.32%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|69.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|74.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBND % Rank
|US
|2.00%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|53.11%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.04%
|17.73%
|67.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBND % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.39%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|73.33%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|69.31%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|18.61%
|Derivative
|-0.43%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|78.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBND % Rank
|US
|91.98%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|29.32%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|90.11%
|65.15%
|OBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|89.92%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|34.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|OBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|OBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBND % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.77%
|0.00%
|17.29%
|61.23%
|OBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBND % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|N/A
|OBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Ms. DiCenso, who is Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Credit Asset and World Credit Asset Strategies for Loomis Sayles has 15 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Kevin Kearns is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Senior Derivatives Strategist in the absolute return and credit opportunity area within the fixed-income group of Loomis, Sayles & Company. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 2007, Mr. Kearns was the director of derivatives, quantitative analysis and risk management at Boldwater Capital Management in Boston, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of a credit-focused relative value hedge fund. Mr. Kearns earned a degree in physics from Bridgewater State College and an MBA from Bryant College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. Stolberg serves as a Credit Analyst. Prior to joining Boldwater, he was a Senior Vice President and High Yield Analyst for State Street Research & Management (SSR&M). During his five years as an analyst at SSR&M he had research coverage for a diverse range of industries and served on both the Asset Allocation Committee and the High Yield Strategy Group. Before assuming research coverage, Mr. Stolberg was a High Yield Trader at State Street Research & Management for five years. Before joining State Street Research & Management, Mr. Stolberg had over 10 years experience at Dean Witter Reynolds, National Westminster Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Trust. He received his B. A., cum laude, from Middlebury College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
