Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$29.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
$24.56
$27.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

OBND - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors - advised funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrea DiCenso

Fund Description

Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (the “Sub-Adviser”) actively manages the Fund's assets utilizing a “multi-asset credit strategy” that seeks to capture credit risk premiums in markets that it believes can offer strong risk-adjusted return potential over a full market cycle.
Under normal circumstances, the Sub-Adviser will invest at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes), directly, or indirectly through underlying exchanged-traded funds (“ETFs”), in debt obligations. Debt obligations in which the Fund principally invests include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; inflation protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury; securitized credit securities, such as agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency and non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, agency and non-agency asset-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations) (“Securitized Credit Securities”); debt obligations issued by domestic or foreign private sector entities, including issuers located in emerging markets; debt obligations issued by foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities, including issuers located in emerging markets; debt obligations issued by supranational entities; debt securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A or Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933; structured notes; and bank loans (primarily senior loans). Such debt obligations may be issued at fixed, variable, floating, adjustable or zero coupon rates. The Fund may also invest in hybrid securities that combine debt and equity characteristics, such as preferred securities, convertible preferred securities and contingent convertible securities (“CoCos”). The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt obligations and any such debt obligations will be hedged back to the U.S. dollar. 
The Fund may also invest in derivatives including: futures and forward contracts; swaps (including credit default swaps, total return swaps, interest rate swaps, and index swaps); options and swaptions; interest rate caps, floors and collars; warrants and other rights; and contracts for differences. Such derivatives may include those derivatives where the underlying assets are based on one or more securities, indices, currencies, interest rates and loans, and may be deliverable or non-deliverable. The Fund may conduct foreign currency transactions on a spot or forward basis. The Fund may use derivatives to hedge the Fund's portfolio (e.g., to hedge against currency fluctuations), as well as for investment purposes (e.g., to gain exposure to certain issuers or markets). The Fund may also invest in ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) (including ETFs advised by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”)) to gain exposure to certain asset classes and/or securities. 
The Fund may invest in debt obligations of any credit quality and may invest up to 100% of its net assets in debt instruments that are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality (commonly known as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds). The Fund may invest up to 60% of its net assets in bank loans and may invest up to 25% of its net assets in Securitized Credit Securities. While the Fund looks to the underlying borrower of a bank loan, rather than the bank originating the loan, for purposes of determining the industry concentration of investments, it is possible that under a different interpretation the Fund may be deemed to concentrate its investments in the financial services industries. 
The Sub-Adviser monitors the duration of the securities held by the Fund to seek to mitigate exposure to interest rate risk. Under normal circumstances, the Sub-Adviser seeks to maintain an investment portfolio with a weighted average effective duration of 0 to 7 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security's duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. 
The Sub-Adviser determines asset class allocation by evaluating the current stage of the credit cycle and the attractiveness of the various asset classes. Such evaluation features macroeconomic, asset class and industry analysis driven by real-time market data, economic releases, and trading patterns, coupled with the Sub-Adviser's quantitative economic and market cycle identifying models. In selecting securities for the Fund within a specific asset class, the Sub-Adviser utilizes a security-specific valuation framework driven by the portfolio management team's daily interaction with the Sub-Adviser's sector teams integrating quantitative analysis with the Sub-Adviser's internal fundamental research. 
The Sub-Adviser uses a comprehensive risk controlled approach in managing the Fund's investments to seek to control the principal risk components of the fixed income markets. The decision to sell or adjust positions is driven by the relative value of the security, spread, and risk-adjusted return expectations versus current levels. The Sub-Adviser typically sells a security (i) when it is no longer consistent with the Sub-Adviser's view of market trends; (ii) when it is no longer attractive on a relative value basis, given any inherent risks; or (iii) to control for risk. 
Read More

OBND - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -21.8% 17.7% 95.12%
1 Yr 1.3% -26.4% 18.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.0% 28.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.0% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 28.6% 97.15%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 38.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.7% N/A

OBND - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OBND Category Low Category High OBND % Rank
Net Assets 29.2 M 100 124 B 91.87%
Number of Holdings 440 2 8175 59.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.02 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 77.18%
Weighting of Top 10 12.19% 4.3% 100.0% 34.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 7.67%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 6.76%
  3. OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1 1.61%
  4. Credit Suisse AG/New York NY 1.33%
  5. UniCredit SpA 1.28%
  6. SWAP CCPC MORGAN STANLEY COC 1.17%
  7. Standard Chartered PLC 1.11%
  8. Bank of America Corp 0.99%
  9. Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc 0.99%
  10. E.W. Scripps Company (The) 2019 Term Loan B2 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OBND % Rank
Bonds 		91.98% -150.81% 188.92% 47.30%
Cash 		4.59% -261.12% 258.91% 52.84%
Stocks 		2.00% -38.22% 261.12% 59.89%
Other 		1.26% -25.82% 276.99% 61.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% 0.00% 31.88% 38.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 10.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBND % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 33.40% 66.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.83%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.31%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 13.97%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.81%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.28%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 69.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 74.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 70.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBND % Rank
US 		2.00% -40.06% 261.12% 53.11%
Non US 		0.00% -6.04% 17.73% 67.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBND % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.24% 0.00% 100.00% 61.39%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 73.33%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 22.08%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 69.31%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 18.61%
Derivative 		-0.43% 0.00% 72.98% 78.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBND % Rank
US 		91.98% -151.11% 194.51% 29.32%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 90.11% 65.15%

OBND - Expenses

Operational Fees

OBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 6.46% 89.92%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.29% 34.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

OBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

OBND - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OBND Category Low Category High OBND % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.77% 0.00% 17.29% 61.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OBND Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OBND Category Low Category High OBND % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OBND Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OBND - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrea DiCenso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Ms. DiCenso, who is Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Credit Asset and World Credit Asset Strategies for Loomis Sayles has 15 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2006.

Kevin Kearns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Kevin Kearns is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Senior Derivatives Strategist in the absolute return and credit opportunity area within the fixed-income group of Loomis, Sayles & Company. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 2007, Mr. Kearns was the director of derivatives, quantitative analysis and risk management at Boldwater Capital Management in Boston, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of a credit-focused relative value hedge fund. Mr. Kearns earned a degree in physics from Bridgewater State College and an MBA from Bryant College.

Thomas Stolberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Stolberg serves as a Credit Analyst. Prior to joining Boldwater, he was a Senior Vice President and High Yield Analyst for State Street Research & Management (SSR&M). During his five years as an analyst at SSR&M he had research coverage for a diverse range of industries and served on both the Asset Allocation Committee and the High Yield Strategy Group. Before assuming research coverage, Mr. Stolberg was a High Yield Trader at State Street Research & Management for five years. Before joining State Street Research & Management, Mr. Stolberg had over 10 years experience at Dean Witter Reynolds, National Westminster Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Trust. He received his B. A., cum laude, from Middlebury College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

